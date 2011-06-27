Estimated values
2001 Chevrolet Venture Value 4dr Minivan (3.4L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,164
|$1,811
|$2,143
|Clean
|$1,068
|$1,661
|$1,970
|Average
|$876
|$1,363
|$1,625
|Rough
|$684
|$1,064
|$1,279
Estimated values
2001 Chevrolet Venture LT 4dr Ext Minivan w/ABD/ABE Package (3.4L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,619
|$1,942
|$2,101
|Clean
|$1,486
|$1,782
|$1,931
|Average
|$1,219
|$1,462
|$1,593
|Rough
|$952
|$1,141
|$1,254
Estimated values
2001 Chevrolet Venture LS 4dr Ext Minivan (3.4L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,298
|$2,084
|$2,489
|Clean
|$1,191
|$1,913
|$2,289
|Average
|$977
|$1,569
|$1,887
|Rough
|$763
|$1,225
|$1,486
Estimated values
2001 Chevrolet Venture Plus 4dr Ext Minivan (3.4L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$996
|$1,361
|$1,548
|Clean
|$914
|$1,249
|$1,423
|Average
|$750
|$1,024
|$1,173
|Rough
|$585
|$800
|$924
Estimated values
2001 Chevrolet Venture Plus 4dr Minivan (3.4L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,526
|$2,395
|$2,843
|Clean
|$1,400
|$2,198
|$2,614
|Average
|$1,148
|$1,802
|$2,156
|Rough
|$897
|$1,407
|$1,697
Estimated values
2001 Chevrolet Venture LT 4dr Ext Minivan w/ABC/ABF Package (3.4L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,629
|$2,434
|$2,848
|Clean
|$1,495
|$2,233
|$2,619
|Average
|$1,226
|$1,832
|$2,159
|Rough
|$958
|$1,430
|$1,700
Estimated values
2001 Chevrolet Venture LS 4dr Minivan (3.4L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,430
|$2,183
|$2,570
|Clean
|$1,312
|$2,003
|$2,363
|Average
|$1,076
|$1,643
|$1,949
|Rough
|$841
|$1,283
|$1,534
Estimated values
2001 Chevrolet Venture Warner Bros. 4dr Ext Minivan w/ABF Seats (3.4L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,746
|$2,083
|$2,249
|Clean
|$1,602
|$1,911
|$2,068
|Average
|$1,314
|$1,568
|$1,705
|Rough
|$1,027
|$1,224
|$1,343
Estimated values
2001 Chevrolet Venture Warner Bros. 4dr Ext Minivan w/ABE Seats (3.4L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,139
|$1,623
|$1,871
|Clean
|$1,045
|$1,489
|$1,720
|Average
|$858
|$1,222
|$1,419
|Rough
|$670
|$954
|$1,117