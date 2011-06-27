  1. Home
2001 Chevrolet Venture Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2001 Chevrolet Venture Value 4dr Minivan (3.4L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,164$1,811$2,143
Clean$1,068$1,661$1,970
Average$876$1,363$1,625
Rough$684$1,064$1,279
Estimated values
2001 Chevrolet Venture LT 4dr Ext Minivan w/ABD/ABE Package (3.4L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,619$1,942$2,101
Clean$1,486$1,782$1,931
Average$1,219$1,462$1,593
Rough$952$1,141$1,254
Estimated values
2001 Chevrolet Venture LS 4dr Ext Minivan (3.4L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,298$2,084$2,489
Clean$1,191$1,913$2,289
Average$977$1,569$1,887
Rough$763$1,225$1,486
Estimated values
2001 Chevrolet Venture Plus 4dr Ext Minivan (3.4L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$996$1,361$1,548
Clean$914$1,249$1,423
Average$750$1,024$1,173
Rough$585$800$924
Estimated values
2001 Chevrolet Venture Plus 4dr Minivan (3.4L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,526$2,395$2,843
Clean$1,400$2,198$2,614
Average$1,148$1,802$2,156
Rough$897$1,407$1,697
Estimated values
2001 Chevrolet Venture LT 4dr Ext Minivan w/ABC/ABF Package (3.4L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,629$2,434$2,848
Clean$1,495$2,233$2,619
Average$1,226$1,832$2,159
Rough$958$1,430$1,700
Estimated values
2001 Chevrolet Venture LS 4dr Minivan (3.4L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,430$2,183$2,570
Clean$1,312$2,003$2,363
Average$1,076$1,643$1,949
Rough$841$1,283$1,534
Estimated values
2001 Chevrolet Venture Warner Bros. 4dr Ext Minivan w/ABF Seats (3.4L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,746$2,083$2,249
Clean$1,602$1,911$2,068
Average$1,314$1,568$1,705
Rough$1,027$1,224$1,343
Estimated values
2001 Chevrolet Venture Warner Bros. 4dr Ext Minivan w/ABE Seats (3.4L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,139$1,623$1,871
Clean$1,045$1,489$1,720
Average$858$1,222$1,419
Rough$670$954$1,117
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2001 Chevrolet Venture on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2001 Chevrolet Venture with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,191 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,913 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Chevrolet Venture is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2001 Chevrolet Venture with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,191 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,913 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2001 Chevrolet Venture, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2001 Chevrolet Venture with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,191 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,913 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2001 Chevrolet Venture. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2001 Chevrolet Venture and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2001 Chevrolet Venture ranges from $763 to $2,489, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2001 Chevrolet Venture is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.