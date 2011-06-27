Estimated values
2019 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Limited 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,779
|$32,434
|$35,753
|Clean
|$29,284
|$31,897
|$35,140
|Average
|$28,293
|$30,823
|$33,914
|Rough
|$27,302
|$29,748
|$32,688
2019 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Touring Plus 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,446
|$27,713
|$30,550
|Clean
|$25,022
|$27,254
|$30,026
|Average
|$24,176
|$26,337
|$28,978
|Rough
|$23,329
|$25,419
|$27,930
2019 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Touring L 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,641
|$29,015
|$31,985
|Clean
|$26,198
|$28,535
|$31,436
|Average
|$25,312
|$27,574
|$30,339
|Rough
|$24,425
|$26,613
|$29,242