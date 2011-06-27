Used 1997 Honda Odyssey Minivan Consumer Reviews

Far more advanced then other vans Ruchy , 05/23/2010 10 of 10 people found this review helpful We bought this van for $500, yes it needed work ( suspension ), it does have 259k on it. Why any one would buy another van is beyond me, if you have $3k to spend pick one up, even if it has a lot of miles. This van is FAR MORE advanced than anything from this year all the way up until now. The ride is great, the gas mileage is superior even to anything now, for a 6-7 passenger vehicle. I wish they still had them but Honda decided to use a 6 cylinder, boo-hoo. I call this car a wagon on steroids, we take it when we go on any outings because it is very comfy and roomy. Drive one, you'll buy it. Report Abuse

God Bless my 1997 Honday Odyssey V Weiskopf , 03/07/2016 LX 4dr Minivan 9 of 9 people found this review helpful First let me state: I love this car. I am a 66 year old woman. I appreciate the roominess, utility, reliability, serviceability and overall quality of this car. I am aiming for 300k miles. If you see a vintage 'older' Honda van such as this one, by all means buy it. You will not regret it! Safety Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Quality reliable , 04/22/2010 8 of 8 people found this review helpful Reliable, efficient, quality. Much better than newer model, drive up the Rocky mountain with speed 70 and drive very stable in the snow, never had any problems or die on me. Report Abuse

War wagon just keeps going! Eszti , 04/28/2010 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I bought my '97 Oddy in 2000 with 27,000 miles on it. Now the odometer is at 242,000, and it just keeps going! I haven't done anything but brake work! There is now a little rust around the rear wheel well, front passenger door bottom, and under the rear bumper guard. Also the steering is getting a little loose, but heck! I love this car, and would buy another in a heart beat! There are still plenty of them out there, and their price is still way up there for a really old car. Honda made a huge mistake when they "upgraded" to the new Oddy. Nowhere near as good as the old one. I understand the Honda Stream, available in Japan and maybe Europe, is very similar. Why can't we get that here? Report Abuse