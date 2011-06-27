Used 2012 Honda Fit Hatchback Consumer Reviews

Good reliable commuting car truthful4 , 12/30/2011 32 of 32 people found this review helpful I bought this car new and have driven it 1900 miles . The gas mileage is great! I have got up to 42 mpg on a good hwy. The average mpg in and out of town is 32. The car has an excellent audio system.The drive is comfortable for a small car. The noise level is not much different than any other small economical car . I am impressed with the fold down back seats for storage. I miss the middle arm console between the two front seats. I also noticed the car's acceleration is somewhat sluggish and loud going up hills and inclines. I miss an outside temp. gauge and would like to see an a.c. outlet added . Word of warning ..Four large adults is pushing it. So far a good little car Report Abuse

37.2 mpg!!! crappycorolla , 11/23/2011 43 of 46 people found this review helpful I had read they got great gas mileage and they do! It doesn't feel as small as it looks. It's fairly comfortable, but crowded with 5 people in it. It doesn't have a lot of power for fast excelleration. The stereo is nice, I like that some stations say what song is on on this radio. I wish there was an outsie temperature gauge. I couldn't have got into a dependable car for less. I had been trying to decide between a Kia and Fit and heard at work someones Kia stopped running the first week! There is more room behind the back seats than you would think, we put 250 of food and 50lbs dog food.The brakes work better than any car I've owned. Visability is amazing! Report Abuse

Great Car,A Few Minor Complaints giantravis , 04/22/2012 22 of 23 people found this review helpful I've had my Fit for about 2 months now. I spent a lot of time on here and consumer reports before choosing the Fit. I was sold on the reliability history,cargo room, and mpg. The mpg is just ok for a car it's size in the city. However, if your commuting and driving between 55 and 65 mph, you can probably get 40 mpg during those stretches. I've averaged 30 mpg with about 60% hwy/40% city. A few small things bother me. No miles till empty reading, no outside temperature reading,and the cupholders are awkward underneath the console. Also, the body is soft like most Hondas and may ding easy. Other than that, good mpg,great handling(fun to drive) and most importantly has great reliablity record. Report Abuse

Updated: Solid basic car despite minor problems mrj88 , 01/14/2016 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 5M) 11 of 11 people found this review helpful I've owned my little blue Honda Fit for about 4 and a half years now. While this car has been very reliable given it's low price tag, it does have it's faults. The good news is that it has never left me stranded, the cargo space is incredible for a car this size, the gas mileage averages around 35mpg, and the important stuff (engine, transmission, etc) is the usual Honda quality. The bad news is that despite a peppy little engine, don't expect much performance from this subcompact. Turning on the air conditioning literally cuts the power by a third, but the temperature is nice and cold at least. Speaking of the A/C, if you run it for more than 90 minutes at a time, the compressor will eventually freeze, thus making the A/C pretty useless until you shut it off for a little while. The smooth 5-speed shifter and dashboard have a tendency to make some minor noises every once in a while. Nothing terrible, but disappointing to hear in a car that's only a few years old. Since the 3 year factory warranty expired, I have had to replace the front driver's side automatic locking system ($550) and the front passenger side tire pressure monitor ($250). Neither are major issues, but the fact of the matter is that I've had to put out a substantial amount of money to fix items that shouldn't be failing after only 50k miles. The Fit handles very well and maneuvers with ease, but unfortunately the trade off is a stiff ride that lets you feel every bump. The fabric seats do their best to add support and make things comfortable, but you won't ever mistake it for a Cadillac. This review will seem to be more negative towards this car, but I'd say I'm content with the Fit overall. You can only expect so much from a $15,000 vehicle. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse