Used 2013 Honda CR-Z Consumer Reviews
Great little car!
My son needed a new car. After test driving the Ford Fiesta and checking out the Veloster and Civic SI, he decided on a cr-z and we are happy he did. The car gets very good gas mileage for around town (average 34.1 with a/c running most of the time and usually in normal mode). You can't go by the EPA mileage rates because that doesn't take into consideration the option to drive in Econ mode to increase fuel efficiency. Look up what actual drivers are posting for what they are getting and you will be surprised. We have the 2014 ex with the lithium ion batteries. Car has plenty of pep in normal mode and is really fun to drive so I don't know what the reviewer is comparing it to.
I came from a 430HP M3. And I couldn't be happier!
Yes, I sold my 08 BMW M3, which was a beast. But I got sick of spending $73 for gas 2.5 times per week on my 55 miles to work. I got the CR-Z because I wanted a hybrid but still have some fun. The car teaches you how to drive efficiently. It's like playing a video game while driving. My 1+ hour commutes are over in NO TIME now. Not because I'm going faster, but because I'm having more fun. It's awesome. (This is also because the CR-Z EX has an AMAZING stereo. Sound is unbelievable. The EPA estimates on MPG are WAY off. I just got over 53 MPG the other day in economy mode! I love that I can drive in econ mode but hit the S+ button for full electric power to pass!
Fun and fuel efficient car
The CRZ is a rare mix of Hybrid MPG and sport mode. The 3 mode driving system is really convenient. You can switch between the modes at any time during your drive. The 2013 comes with a more powerful lithium ion battery this year, as well as S+ button for a 5 second burst of speed, and a back up camera. Some of the negatives: -Rear window visibility(backup camera helps) -No armrest in the center(Although you can buy a slide in accessory) -No locking gas flap Overall, I really love this car. When you sit in the cockpit, the blue panel looks really futuristic. Even though I'm getting better MPG, I think I'm spending more on gas because I want to find reasons to drive it.
Replaced my CRX
Purchased the CRZ to replace my old CRX which had 400,000 miles on it. I drove the CVT model and it was very dull. However, the Manual transmission is tons of fun to drive. I look for reasons to drive this car because it is so much fun to drive and the gas cost practically nothing. Price of the car was a bargain and with the 3 different driving modes I get the feeling like I purchased 3 different cars. I can drive fast and reckless in sport mode, or slow and fuel efficient in ECO. Overall this car is extremely fun to drive; the instrumentation on the dash board makes me feel like IÂm flying a space ship. But donÂt expect the Porsche like handling that the CRX delivered.
An awesome blend--
I had a 2006 Mini. Same MPG as my CRZ but used premium. The CRZ has proven to be more practical for stuff than the Mini was for me. Traded the Mini in 18 months on an Prius. 50 MPG--but--BORING !! No driver connection at all. Makes the CRZ feel like an Elise! My CRZ is base with a CVT-- BUT paddle shifters and sport mode and this buggy can zoom down a twisty country road with great aplomb and put a smile on an road course instructors face too. I have been getting 38-42 MPG per tank as well. I've tested the Fiesta, Focus and some Asian itty-bittys. The CRZ is much sportier as a momentum car, not a point and squirt car like most car magazine reviewers want. I just wish it was RWD. updated 3/12/16-- I traded the CRZ in. It had 73,000 miles on it and was still doing all the things as I first reviewed. However--It was getting loud. A sign to me it was showing wear. The exhaust, engine, road noise, suspension and rattles. It was still getting near 40 mpg combined --even on winter gas. One of its biggest downfalls-- nobody wanted to work on it but the dealer. I had a battery issue that left it unwilling to start. My preferred neighborhood repair shop (which works on everything from Chevies to Lamboghinis) said they weren't equipped to deal with hybrids beyond inspection and oil changes. However, AAA gave it a jump the first time and all was well--for 2 weeks. Second time the jump didn't work--nothing. I had it towed to the dealer. Nearly a week later they called to say it was ready. Now in their defense, the car was dropped on them out of the blue on a Friday morning, so they had to find a window to check on it. The repair order did not indicate what (if anything) was repaired. They said they did not replace the battery and it did look like the same battery. However, it did work for the weeks I drove it before being stashed for the winter. But, since Honda decided to drop the model--So did I. I traded it on a 2008 BMW 128i convertible with 89,000 miles. Except for the rattles that I suspect come with a convertible, everything about it is quieter.--- And it Is RWD !
