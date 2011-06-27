Used 2009 Honda CR-V SUV Consumer Reviews

Great SUV for a single man calicorkication , 12/15/2015 EX-L 4dr SUV AWD w/Navigation (2.4L 4cyl 5A) 21 of 21 people found this review helpful This car has been great for my needs. Mainly, I use it for car camping. I removed the back seat and use the extra room for moving furniture and large items. When I bought the car, it had a tow hitch already installed. I have used it to pull several U-haul trailers and a flatbed trailer borrowed from a friend to move sofas, love seats, etc and it has worked great for all purposes. Also, I added a roof rack and a cargo box that has worked great for my needs. The original tires that were on it when I bought it used lasted for 85,000 miles. I tend to get 24 mpg with a mix of city and highway use. If I travel at 70 mph on the interstates and/or take back road highways at 55 mph, I tend to get the 27 mpg that Honda states the car can get. Otherwise, if I drive 75 mph I tend to get 24-25 mpg. My main complaints are the drivers side power window is not always reliable but the others work fine up to this point. Also, the moon roof has not opened in nearly 3 years. I have tried to reset it following online instructions and I can hear a sound like a motor trying to move it but it goes nowhere so I stop to avoid breaking it further. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Reliable, comfortable - might buy another one M Hurst , 03/01/2016 LX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5A) 26 of 27 people found this review helpful I've owned many Hondas, this is my first CR-V. It had been a leased vehicle, so when I purchased it, in 2011, it had 16,000 miles on it. As of today (3/11/17) it has 106,000 miles on the odometer and it runs as smoothly. I've had it serviced regularly at a Honda dealer, so any parts which have been replaced (very few) are Honda parts. I've recently been looking new SUVs in the same size, and I've discovered the CR-V still has the largest cargo area (taller than most). - Honda finally listened and with the 2017 model, they improved the backseat/cargo area by allowing the backseats to fold completely flat. They have also put some vents in the rear of console which should deliver enough air to keep back seat passengers comfortable. It is also loaded with many of the safety features you'll find in other new vehicles. I love my fully adjustable driver's seat, but I think it is only available on the EX-L version. CONS These include: some road noise, back seats which don't fold completely flat, and it should get better gas mileage for a 4-cylinder engine. They are claiming the new 2017 model has a 1.5 liter engine which s turbo charged and it gets better mileage. Both of my airbags were replaced due to the recall. I'll be looking at another brand of SUV when I replace mine, but with a price tag of around $30k for a new 2017, I'll probably purchase something else. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Honda continues to make great vehicles M. Hurst , 12/13/2015 EX-L 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5A) 14 of 14 people found this review helpful I purchased my '09 CRV in January 2011. It had been a leased car and only had 16,000 miles on it. The other vehicles I was considering at that time were a 2011 Hyunda Tucson, a 2011 Toyota RAV4, a Toyota Venza, and a Chevy Traverse. I've enjoyed driving this car. It's very comfortable on long trips (it's been cross-country 4X), has enough power for me, and the cargo area is much larger in cubic feet than most other small SUVs. I have dogs, which I take to weekend events, and the rear easily holds 2 crates, although I am concerned if I were rear-ended whether they would be safe. I have had it routinely serviced at a Honda dealer, replace the battery once, and new tires every 25-30'000 miles. A few months ago the TPMS light went on, and sure enough I had a damaged tire which had to be replaced. The downside...it kept coming on at least once a week, which would cause me to panic and immediately look for a service center. After a few weeks of this, I took it to my Honda dealer. They told me all 4 tire sensors were shot and needed to be replaced. Total parts & labor: $500 Only complaints (which Honda has not improved/changed) are: road noise, it should get better mileage for a small 4 cylinder engine, no vents to deliver air to back seat or rear compartment, and the backseat does not fold completely flat. I had planned on trading it in on a new SUV last year, only to be told by several dealers that they would only give me wholesale price for it. The reason? It is one of the millions of vehicles which has a defective airbags. Honda sent me the recall notice several months ago, and I immediately called to be put on the list. After several months, I finally called my Honda dealer and made such a fuss about the airbag replacement, they miraculously found some, gave me a loner, and had the job done in a matter of days. Would I purchase another Honda CRV - maybe. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Nice Small Honda CR-V EX-L AWD (love it so far) Ray , 02/05/2016 EX-L 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 5A) 33 of 36 people found this review helpful Recently picked up an 09 Honda CR-V EX-L AWD with 88,800 miles on it (This is my first Honda). Go to say, overall I am fairly impressed by it. I did a thorough overall inspection in, out, around, under, etc... and that was before I got in it to test how it drives, shifts, sounds, etc...) For having that many miles on it I have to say it looks and drives like an auto that would have half the miles on it. I can't comment on reliability and costs yet as I just picked it up a week ago. So far though, it runs, drives and looks great. I got an excellent deal at $11K purchase price. Everything in and out functions as it should and I received it with new brakes all around and new tires. I have owned a few Chevy SUV's in the past and seriously those were ready for the junk yard by the time they hit 100k miles, not to mention that they were both money pits (I do maintain my autos faithfully and do most of the maintenance work myself so I know the job is getting done correctly). I do not beat on my autos, it can be hard to determine how a machine will hold up as everyone drives and maintains there autos differently. I will try and do my best to update my review as time goes by (this one will be tested in the New England environment). We like my Honda CR-V so much that we are in the process of trading in my wife's Kia Soul (purchased new, now has 78,000 miles on it) for another Honda CRV Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value