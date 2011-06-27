Estimated values
1990 Audi 90 quattro 4dr Sedan AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$628
|$1,427
|$1,859
|Clean
|$553
|$1,260
|$1,641
|Average
|$402
|$925
|$1,206
|Rough
|$251
|$589
|$771
