Estimated values
2003 BMW 3 Series 325Ci Rwd 2dr Coupe (2.5L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,133
|$3,313
|$3,968
|Clean
|$1,884
|$2,930
|$3,506
|Average
|$1,387
|$2,163
|$2,582
|Rough
|$889
|$1,397
|$1,658
Estimated values
2003 BMW 3 Series 330Ci Rwd 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,437
|$5,169
|$6,133
|Clean
|$3,036
|$4,571
|$5,419
|Average
|$2,234
|$3,375
|$3,990
|Rough
|$1,432
|$2,179
|$2,562
Estimated values
2003 BMW 3 Series 325Ci Rwd 2dr Convertible (2.5L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,869
|$4,364
|$5,197
|Clean
|$2,534
|$3,860
|$4,591
|Average
|$1,865
|$2,850
|$3,381
|Rough
|$1,196
|$1,840
|$2,171
Estimated values
2003 BMW 3 Series 325xi AWD 4dr Sport Wagon (2.5L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,755
|$4,231
|$5,050
|Clean
|$2,434
|$3,741
|$4,462
|Average
|$1,791
|$2,763
|$3,286
|Rough
|$1,148
|$1,784
|$2,110
Estimated values
2003 BMW 3 Series 330i Rwd 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,410
|$3,744
|$4,484
|Clean
|$2,129
|$3,311
|$3,962
|Average
|$1,567
|$2,445
|$2,918
|Rough
|$1,004
|$1,579
|$1,874
Estimated values
2003 BMW 3 Series 330xi AWD 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,079
|$2,897
|$3,356
|Clean
|$1,836
|$2,562
|$2,965
|Average
|$1,351
|$1,891
|$2,184
|Rough
|$866
|$1,221
|$1,402
Estimated values
2003 BMW 3 Series 325i Rwd 4dr Sport Wagon (2.5L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,401
|$3,733
|$4,474
|Clean
|$2,121
|$3,302
|$3,953
|Average
|$1,560
|$2,438
|$2,911
|Rough
|$1,000
|$1,574
|$1,869
Estimated values
2003 BMW 3 Series 330xi AWD 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,277
|$3,082
|$3,534
|Clean
|$2,011
|$2,725
|$3,122
|Average
|$1,480
|$2,012
|$2,299
|Rough
|$949
|$1,299
|$1,476
Estimated values
2003 BMW 3 Series 330i Rwd 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,455
|$3,449
|$4,006
|Clean
|$2,169
|$3,050
|$3,539
|Average
|$1,596
|$2,252
|$2,606
|Rough
|$1,023
|$1,454
|$1,674
Estimated values
2003 BMW 3 Series 325i Rwd 4dr Sedan (2.5L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,859
|$2,879
|$3,447
|Clean
|$1,642
|$2,546
|$3,045
|Average
|$1,208
|$1,880
|$2,243
|Rough
|$775
|$1,214
|$1,440
Estimated values
2003 BMW 3 Series 325xi AWD 4dr Sedan (2.5L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,754
|$2,471
|$2,872
|Clean
|$1,550
|$2,185
|$2,537
|Average
|$1,140
|$1,613
|$1,868
|Rough
|$731
|$1,042
|$1,200
Estimated values
2003 BMW 3 Series 330Ci Rwd 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,766
|$4,294
|$5,144
|Clean
|$2,443
|$3,797
|$4,545
|Average
|$1,798
|$2,804
|$3,347
|Rough
|$1,153
|$1,811
|$2,149