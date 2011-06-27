Estimated values
2000 Toyota Sienna CE 3dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,230
|$1,921
|$2,270
|Clean
|$1,126
|$1,758
|$2,084
|Average
|$917
|$1,433
|$1,711
|Rough
|$709
|$1,108
|$1,338
Estimated values
2000 Toyota Sienna LE 4dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,470
|$2,401
|$2,872
|Clean
|$1,346
|$2,197
|$2,636
|Average
|$1,097
|$1,791
|$2,165
|Rough
|$848
|$1,384
|$1,693
Estimated values
2000 Toyota Sienna XLE 4dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,615
|$2,541
|$3,010
|Clean
|$1,479
|$2,326
|$2,763
|Average
|$1,205
|$1,896
|$2,269
|Rough
|$932
|$1,465
|$1,774