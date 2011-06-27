2020 Honda Civic Hatchback Consumer Reviews
Great Car!
Smooth ride, comfortable interior, decent sound system, great AC system, awesome digital display system, great safety features, and useful additional features (brake hold and smart cruise control technology). This is just the base LX model and I feel like I’m driving a spaceship (in a good way). It only took me one hour of driving to learn all the features due to the ease of use. Click a button and the car will make sure you stay in your lane. Click another and the car will cruise control while matching the speed of the car in front of you, keeping a comfortable distance. One more and the car will stay stopped when you bring it down to 0 mph. No need to hold your foot on the brake. Also, the lease program is quite affordable. I got a better deal on this than they offered on a Honda Fit (which comes with way less features). I am excited for my daily commute in this car!
I love this car!
I owed an 1999 Civic Coupe, but after I got rid of it, I was underwhelmed (as was Edmunds) with the Civic body style for many years and decided not to buy one again. I instead went with the Honda Fit (2 of them in a row) primarily because of the awesome trunk space and youthful look. When I was in the market for a new car, I was going to go with another Fit... until I saw the 2020 Civic Hatchback. This is a great, sporty looking car, and it had the trunk space I refused to part with. It has way more features than one would expect for a car of that price (it seems like they thought of everything, and things I didn't even know I was missing out on). People I know who are into fast, luxury cars were really impressed and surprised by it. The things I noticed (and appreciated) immediately was the peppy acceleration, the auto dimming rear view mirror, the reduced road noise, the Apple Car Play, and the well designed center console. I haven't even explored all the features yet. So far, I really only have two negative comments. One was that it was almost impossible to find the hatchback in a EX-L trim (for whatever reason), and the other is that Honda decided to use shiny black plastic on all the exterior trim, which showed scratches, even when coming right off the lot brand new. I wish they had kept the matte finish on the trim. Overall, super happy with this purchase!
Great car!!!
This car is amazing. Very responsive and easy to handle. Nice acceleration and very comfortable ride. It has so many safety features, I was honestly surprised with all the features offered for the price.
Favorite car ever!!!
This car has everything I wanted and more! I’m in love! 😍
It's better than a Prius
Pretty good gas milage, I get around 40mpg combined. Honda sensing, adaptive cruise control, I use it a lot. Big cargo area. No apple car play. No big scree. Camera is ok but not that great quality. Turbocharged. Visibility is not that good but it will do. Pretty good car so far no major complains.
