2020 Honda Civic Hatchback
What’s new
- No significant changes for Civic sedan
- Updated front and rear styling for hatchback and Civic Si
- Civic Si gets slightly different cabin trim and revised transmission gearing
- Improved suspension and more powerful brakes for the Civic Type R
- Part of the 10th Civic generation introduced for 2016
Pros & Cons
- Excellent fuel economy and performance from turbocharged engine
- Ride quality expertly balances comfort and athleticism
- Many standard advanced technology and safety features
- Roomy cabin with high-quality materials
- Overly vigilant forward collision warning system is frustrating
- Slow-responding adaptive cruise control system
2020 Honda Civic Review
It's fair to say that the Civic officially found its way out of the woods back when Honda introduced this latest generation in 2016. For nearly a decade prior, we were underwhelmed with the Civic's design and quality. But Honda got this latest 10th-gen Civic right and, for now, is content to polish at the margins.
For 2020, the Honda Civic hatchback gets front and rear styling updates that include revised foglight housings and blacked-out front trim accents. Inside, there are new surface patterns that differ between trim levels and a few new features in different trims (a power-adjustable driver's seat in EX trims, for example). All Civics also acquire additional sound insulation — which should help quell some of the road noise complaints we've had with this current model. And all but the base LX model get Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration.
Honda is also expanding the availability of Civic's optional six-speed manual transmission to include the Sport Touring trim. At a time when automakers can't get rid of the old-school stick shift fast enough, this move is a refreshing commitment from Honda to keep the connection between car and driver strong.
All of this adds to the 2020 Honda Civic hatchback's other strengths that include quick acceleration, crisp handling and cargo-carrying versatility. While it's still worth checking out the competition — including the sporty and recently redesigned Mazda 3, the weather-beating Subaru Impreza and the value-packed Kia Forte — the Honda Civic continues to set the benchmark.
Notably, the 2020 Honda Civic is a featured vehicle in our Cheapest New Cars article.
Our verdict8.0 / 10
How does it drive?8.5
The CVT automatic doesn't respond like a regular automatic transmission — downshifts take a beat longer than usual, for example — but the trade-off is greater efficiency. The Sport trim designation is mostly about cosmetics; performance-minded drivers will want to get the Si or Type R trim.
How comfortable is it?8.0
Cabin noise is a mixed bag. The road noise coming from the Sport Touring's low-profile tires is sometimes intrusive and not helped by the hatchback's resonant cabin. On the other hand, the Civic's engine is quiet at cruising speeds.
How’s the interior?8.5
All of the controls are well-placed and intuitive, although some basic functions (fan speed, for example) require touchscreen menu diving — the only real blemish on this otherwise excellent cabin.
How’s the tech?7.0
We like that the Honda Sensing package of safety features is standard. However, false alarms from the overly sensitive forward collision system are common and quickly become tiresome. You can adjust the sensitivity, but even in its least intrusive mode it's still a problem. The LaneWatch blind-spot camera is sometimes more of a distraction than a help.
How’s the storage?8.5
Up front, there are plenty of clever pockets and trays for personal items, even a cord management system for keeping phone cables neatly tucked away. For child transport duty, the tall rear doors and generous rear legroom make it easy to fit bulky rear-facing child seats. The car seat anchors are clearly marked.
How economical is it?8.0
Is it a good value?8.0
Wildcard7.5
Which Civic does Edmunds recommend?
2020 Honda Civic models
The 2020 Honda Civic Hatchback is offered in five trim levels: LX, Sport, EX, EX-L and Sport Touring. Each trim comes with an expanded set of standard features, and there aren't any option packages to complicate the buying process.
The LX starts with a turbocharged 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine (174 horsepower, 162 lb-ft of torque), a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) and front-wheel drive. For a base model, the LX still packs a robust list of features, highlighted by automatic climate control, a 5-inch infotainment display, Bluetooth, and a full complement of Honda's driver assistance features such as adaptive cruise control, automatic high beams and automatic emergency braking. Few competitors offer similar safety features on their base models.
The Sport trim has the same engine but with a little more power (180 hp and either 177 lb-ft of torque with the available manual transmission or 162 lb-ft with the CVT automatic). You also get more desirable features unavailable on the LX, including Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, larger wheels and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. The Sport offers more tech, too, with a 7-inch touchscreen and an upgraded audio system.
Stepping up to the EX adds tech features such as LaneWatch (a small camera that displays a real-time view of the passenger-side blind spot when making a lane change) and conveniences including a sunroof, dual-zone automatic climate control, a power-adjustable driver's seat and satellite radio.
The EX-L expands on EX offerings with a few extras (auto-dimming rearview mirror, for example) but, most notably, leather upholstery. The top-trim Sport Touring adds finishing touches such as LED headlights, a power-adjustable front passenger seat, navigation, and a premium 12-speaker audio system.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Smooth ride, comfortable interior, decent sound system, great AC system, awesome digital display system, great safety features, and useful additional features (brake hold and smart cruise control technology). This is just the base LX model and I feel like I’m driving a spaceship (in a good way). It only took me one hour of driving to learn all the features due to the ease of use. Click a button and the car will make sure you stay in your lane. Click another and the car will cruise control while matching the speed of the car in front of you, keeping a comfortable distance. One more and the car will stay stopped when you bring it down to 0 mph. No need to hold your foot on the brake. Also, the lease program is quite affordable. I got a better deal on this than they offered on a Honda Fit (which comes with way less features). I am excited for my daily commute in this car!
I owed an 1999 Civic Coupe, but after I got rid of it, I was underwhelmed (as was Edmunds) with the Civic body style for many years and decided not to buy one again. I instead went with the Honda Fit (2 of them in a row) primarily because of the awesome trunk space and youthful look. When I was in the market for a new car, I was going to go with another Fit... until I saw the 2020 Civic Hatchback. This is a great, sporty looking car, and it had the trunk space I refused to part with. It has way more features than one would expect for a car of that price (it seems like they thought of everything, and things I didn't even know I was missing out on). People I know who are into fast, luxury cars were really impressed and surprised by it. The things I noticed (and appreciated) immediately was the peppy acceleration, the auto dimming rear view mirror, the reduced road noise, the Apple Car Play, and the well designed center console. I haven't even explored all the features yet. So far, I really only have two negative comments. One was that it was almost impossible to find the hatchback in a EX-L trim (for whatever reason), and the other is that Honda decided to use shiny black plastic on all the exterior trim, which showed scratches, even when coming right off the lot brand new. I wish they had kept the matte finish on the trim. Overall, super happy with this purchase!
This car is amazing. Very responsive and easy to handle. Nice acceleration and very comfortable ride. It has so many safety features, I was honestly surprised with all the features offered for the price.
This car has everything I wanted and more! I’m in love! 😍
2020 Honda Civic videosHonda Civic Type R vs MINI John Cooper Works GP: 0-60, Price, Specs, Interior & More
Honda Civic Type R vs MINI John Cooper Works GP: 0-60, Price, Specs, Interior & More
[MUSIC PLAYING] ALISTAIR WEAVER: The Honda Civic Type R has long been Edmunds's favorite hot hatch, but now its crown is under threat from the limited edition 2021 Mini John Cooper Works GP, the most powerful, most extreme, and the most expensive production Mini ever. I'm Alistair Weaver, and we're here at the Edmunds Test Track with two of the hottest hatchbacks ever produced. Both are either new or updated, both are over 300 horsepower, both are front wheel drive, and both are uncompromising in their pursuit of performance. We're going to put them through the full Edmunds testing procedure, and then we're going to drive them on the track and declare a winner. But before all of that, be sure to subscribe to the Edmunds channel, and check out the link below for a companion piece on Edmunds.com that reveals all the testing data. Let's get on with it. To be honest, I've always had a bit of a soft spot for Minis. It was my mom's first car, and legend has it that if she hadn't broken down in it and asked my dad for help, then I wouldn't have been here. And I'm sure we can all agree what a tragedy that would have been. That first, classic Mini really was a work of genius, a genuinely pioneering family car with trick suspension that just happened to be good on the track and rally stage. The Mini Cooper S that won the Monte Carlo rally still looked like my mom's shopping machine. It had a kind of utilitarian chic. Unlike this car. It's like Mini's designers took one look at the Honda Civic Type R and said, hold my beer. Now, whether you like it or not is purely subjective, and I certainly enjoy its sense of theater. But what does irritate me is how much of it is fake. Now, Carlos Lago has his pen. My old skiing buddy, Matt Watson at Carlyle has his Stick of Truth, and I have my Chopstick of Shame. So ready for this, Charlie? Stay with me. Engine air intake? No such thing. Engine power bulge? Also fake. Front grille? Well, some of it's real. Some of it's not. We can forgive that, I think. These kind of wheel arch extensions designed to widen the track of the car give you, in theory, a bit more poise and stability. This is using carbon-reinforced plastic, the sort of thing that you find on the BMW I3 and I8. And apparently, they channel down the side of the car. But if you follow me, you'll see at the back here that these vents don't really go anywhere. But what it actually does is collect gravel-- strange. You also get that natty little gas cap. And then, if you can follow me to the rear, please, sir, there's a diffuser down here. If you crawl underneath, you'll discover it isn't really a diffuser at all. You get some fantastic looking exhaust pipes. Now, the piece de resistance is this split-wing, complete with little gurney flaps. Now, you might be thinking this is a moment of aerodynamic genius, but what it's actually for is to make sure that you don't decapitate the aerial every time you open the truck. Watch this. [LAUGHS] The other thing I should point out, if you look inside, in order to save weight, Mini has junked the rear seats-- you can't even have them fitted as an option-- and gone to is the luggage shelf. What you do get is this sort of red bar, which, at first glance, looks like a strut brace designed to improve the integrity of the body shell. But according to Mini, it's actually there to stop your shopping whacking you in the back if you brake suddenly. It's quite a collection. It's not exactly minimalism. In fact, in my eyes, it's not exactly Mini. It's hard to argue that under BMW's stewardship, Mini is getting further and further away from that original purist ethos. But at least it's not just a styling exercise. There is meat on those bones, which is just as well given it costs $45,000, or around $8,000 more than the Civic Type R. You get 301 horsepower. That's 73 more than the standard John Cooper Works. There's reinforced crankshaft. There's new pistons, a new turbo, a new oil sump, even a new engine mount. But the one thing you don't get is a manual gearbox. Apparently, BMW doesn't have a manual box for a transverse engine capable of handling the GT's 331 pounds-feet of torque. Instead, you have an eight-speed auto with flappy paddles-- more of which later. Like every car we test, we've put it through the full gamut of the Edmunds experience-- so 1/4-mile speeds, braking, and even lateral acceleration, or G-Force to you and I. And now, by the magic of socially distanced cellular technology, I'm being texted the results. So text me, please, Mr. Editor. [DIGITAL EFFECTS] And here we go. Honda Civic Type R, 0 to 60, 5.7 seconds. Mini GP, 5.1, helped by that automatic gearbox and slightly lazy clutch action in the Honda. 1/4 of a mile, 13.8 at 103.6 miles an hour for the Honda, 13.2 for the Mini at 108.5 miles an hour. So braking, that's how fast it stops, from 60 to 0, 107 feet for the Honda, 105 feet for the Mini. So about that much shorter. Now onto the skid pad for a measure of lateral acceleration G-Force. Honda Civic Type R, 1.03g, which is a really good result. Anything over 1g, particularly for a front-drive hatch, is super impressive. Mini GP? Drum roll, please. [DRUM ROLL] 0.99g. So the Honda has more lateral grip. Enough of the stats. Let's hit the circuit. You've probably noticed by now that here we're focusing mainly on the Mini. If you want the full tech lowdown on the Type R, watch Carlos Lagos's superb film on our channel. Now we'll hit the track. So as I warm my car up, let's reacquaint ourselves with the benchmark. It's amazing how immediately at home you feel in the Civic Type R. These seats are fantastic, way better than they are in the Mini. And this driving position really is first-rate. I like the Alcantara wheel they've got on this, the recently updated type R, and it's got this slightly thicker, heavier gear know. Now, I remember a development engineer once telling me that you could tell how sporty a car was by the distance between the gear stick and the steering wheel. And in this car, it's-- well, it's barely a hand span of my slightly puny hand. So it's nice, on a modern car, to be able to feel the cogs mesh in the way that you can in the Honda. Doesn't sound amazing, but what this car's always done well is to put its power down. There's over 300 horsepower. Through front-wheel drives, it's normally a recipe for problems. But actually, you can start to feed out of these corners at 90 degree right and feel the turbo kicking and provide that torque, and away you go. 7,000, hitting the rev limiter, hard on the brakes. Lift off, turn it in a little bit. Held the nose. You can start to feel the rear end rotate. This is a car that you can steer on the throttle, but without it ever feeling alarming. I'm going to go into R-plus mode, which, on the road, it makes it way, way too harsh. But it's actually been designed for circuit use or tracks like this. So this is now their Civic Type R in full attack. You never forget you're in a front-wheel drive car, but there's a lot of fluency. Yes, you can place the car really well on the circuit. And I love this rest matching as well. In some ways, it's kind of lazy not to have to heel and toe, but it does make life easy a little bit to say that you're hitting the rev limiter. Fourth gear, a little lift through here, and hard on the brakes. Down to third, moved a little bit on the braking. That's OK. Turn it in. Hard on the throttle, and the car actually helps you to pull it out of the corner. It's really easy to drive, but it's still entertaining, and it's far from intimidating. And that little bump in that corner, you can feel how aggressive the damping is in this mode. But that's always going to be in the Honda's favor. Because it's got electronic dumping on the road, you can switch it down to Comfort or even Sport and have a ride quality which is compliant enough to be tolerable. Of course, the other thing in the Honda's favor is this is still a proper five-seater family car with a good-sized trunk and plenty of space for genuine adults behind me. This really is a car that you can sell to the family as a everyday tool. Right, come on, Mini. Inside, it'll instantly feel familiar to pretty much any other Mini driver. You do get, though, these fairly funky digital displays and some 3D-printed flappy paddles here on the steering wheel that actually move with the rack. You also get more 3D printing here on the dashboard, including your car's unique build number. Apart from that, though, pretty much business as usual, including the excellent Mini driving position. On the electronics, you have a unique Mini GT Stability Control Mode. If I activate it here, it gives me this little message on the dash that says "Sporty Driving Experience due to Later Intervention of Suspension Control Systems." Which is odd, because it does absolutely nothing to the suspension. Anyway, let's go. [EXHAUST REVVING] To be honest, our handling circuit at the Edmunds Test Track could have been tailor-made for this Mini. It's more like a tarmac rally stage than a traditional racing circuit. So if it's going to feel good anywhere, it should feel good here. To create this car, Mini's engineers have given the standard John Cooper Works a thorough going-over. It now sits 10 millimeters-- that's about 1/3 of an inch-- lower to the ground, and they've upgraded the springs, the dampers, and the stabilizer bars. Now, unlike the Honda, there is no electronic damping. So it only really has one mode, and that's, well, angry. So it's kind of like my ex. So at the moment, we're in stability GP mode. Let's see what she can do. Now, that ride quality on the road at times, if I'm honest, can feel slightly brutal. It never really settles. And I was driving down the highway, talking to a friend on the phone, and I had to actually apologize, because he could hear this kind of fluttering in my voice. And when you hit expansion joints, then there a real hard kick in your spine. But this circuit here is a lot smoother, so that's diminished. But it's still very, very firm. And the other thing about it is you have this constant presence of torque steer, the challenge that the front tires have of actually deploying all that power. The way the Honda puts its power down is a lot more efficient. You're always conscious it is front-wheel drive, but it works with you. In the Mini, you feel that the mechanical diff is always doing battle. And you can feel that sort of kicking back through the steering. And I don't want a sports car that's easy to drive. I don't-- I want to feel like there's a challenge. I want to feel like it rewards me when I do things well. But this car, it feels like it's not so much working with you as hampering progress. Ultimately, somehow, as well, in this pursuit of ultimate performance, Mini's deprived this car of the kind of ultimate agility for which it's renowned. I can't help think that a standard Cooper S would feel a lot more agile, a lot more willing to play than this GP does. I'm going to try, now, actually, just turning all the systems off. Dynamic stability control is now completely off. Let's see what difference this makes. So turn it in, be patient. [SCOFFS] I keep knocking the gearstick with my knee. Coming out of this second gear corner, I feel that I'm constantly fighting that front end. Turn it in. You have to be pretty aggressive to kill that initial understeer, and again. And then you see the car. As soon as I come back onto the power, the car is wanting to push me effectively to the outside of the circuit. And particularly on a circuit as tight and twisty as this, when you really do want to use the full extremity of the tarmac, it doesn't inspire confidence in the way that the Honda does. Also, you don't have a manual gearbox, which as fine. My god, but nor is it a double clutch transmission. It's actually a standard auto, which means it's not as quick to change. Sometimes, particularly on the downshifts, you shift, and then you kind of wait for it to happen. You get this initial push, and that will fire it out I feel like I'm working that much harder, and not, necessarily, in a good way. And I'm sorry if this is sounding really negative, because on paper, it's got so much going for it. But it's just not working for me. And earlier, I actually threw the keys to a couple of other members of the Edmunds test team for their opinion, and we all kind of came up with the same feeling. I find it, actually, quite frustrating, because as I said at the beginning, I've always liked Minis, and I really, really wanted to like this GP. But it just feels like they're trying to push their recipe a bit too far. You sometimes get into cars that are driven more by a kind of marketing demand to create some buzz and create some excitement in the media than a bunch of engineering know-how. And this car feels like that. It's somehow less than the sum of its parts. It just feels like they're stretching themselves a little bit too far. [MUSIC PLAYING] And so to the conclusion. And to be honest, I'm finding it difficult to be so hard on the Mini, because I really, really wanted to like the GP. I love mad cars, and this is certainly one of those. But we're here to be objective. And I reckon you buy that car because you must have the fastest, most expensive, arguably one of the most exclusive Minis ever built. But you don't buy it because it's a great car, because frankly, it isn't. If you really care about cars and excellence like I do-- and so does everybody else at Edmunds-- then the only choice is the Honda Civic Type R. The best just got that little bit better. To be honest, it wasn't even close.
In this comparison, Alistair Weaver pits the two hottest hatchbacks you can get against each other: the Mini John Cooper Works GP and the Honda Civic Type R.
Features & Specs
|Sport 4dr Hatchback
1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT
|MSRP
|$23,550
|MPG
|29 city / 35 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|180 hp @ 6000 rpm
|EX 4dr Hatchback
1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT
|MSRP
|$24,150
|MPG
|31 city / 40 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|174 hp @ 6000 rpm
|EX-L 4dr Hatchback
1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT
|MSRP
|$25,350
|MPG
|31 city / 40 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|174 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Sport Touring 4dr Hatchback
1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT
|MSRP
|$28,850
|MPG
|29 city / 35 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|180 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Civic safety features:
- Collision Mitigation Braking System
- Applies the brakes automatically to avoid a collision.
- Lane Keeping Assist System
- Adjusts the vehicle's direction automatically to keep it from drifting out of its lane.
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Adjusts the vehicle speed to maintain a constant distance from the car in front.
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|5 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|9.5%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Honda Civic vs. the competition
Honda Civic vs. Toyota Corolla
The Civic and Toyota Corolla have duked it out for decades, and the Corolla's full redesign for 2020 has only reignited the flames. The new Corolla has impressed us with greatly improved cabin materials, surprisingly capable handling, and an infotainment system that is easier to use than the Civic's. However, we still prefer the Honda for its rapid acceleration, fuel-efficient turbocharged engine, and spacious, adult-friendly rear seat.
Honda Civic vs. Mazda 3
If you're looking for a bit of driving fun to go along with your sophisticated compact car, the Mazda 3 is a great place to start. On upper trim levels, the Mazda 3 feels downright luxurious. It's available with all-wheel drive too. The Mazda 3 can also match the Civic hatchback for driving fun. For maximum cargo space, however, the Civic is still tops.
Honda Civic vs. Honda Insight
If you like the Civic's size and layout but want something that uses less fuel, look no further than the Honda Insight. The Insight is just as practical as the Civic, but its electrified powertrain makes it one of the most efficient traditional hybrids available. Its infotainment system is also more intuitive than the Civic's older interface. The Insight's only downsides are a higher price tag and slower acceleration.
FAQ
Is the Honda Civic a good car?
What's new in the 2020 Honda Civic?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Honda Civic:
Is the Honda Civic reliable?
Is the 2020 Honda Civic a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 Honda Civic?
The least-expensive 2020 Honda Civic is the 2020 Honda Civic LX 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $21,650.
Other versions include:
- Sport 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) which starts at $23,550
- EX 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) which starts at $24,150
- EX-L 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) which starts at $25,350
- Sport Touring 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) which starts at $28,850
- LX 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) which starts at $21,650
- Sport 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M) which starts at $22,750
- Type R 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) which starts at $36,995
- Sport Touring 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M) which starts at $28,050
What are the different models of Honda Civic?
More about the 2020 Honda Civic
2020 Honda Civic Hatchback Overview
The 2020 Honda Civic Hatchback is offered in the following styles: Sport 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT), EX 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT), EX-L 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT), Sport Touring 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT), LX 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT), Sport 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M), Type R 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), and Sport Touring 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M).
What do people think of the 2020 Honda Civic Hatchback?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Honda Civic Hatchback and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 Civic Hatchback 4.7 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 Civic Hatchback.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Honda Civic Hatchback and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 Civic Hatchback featuring deep dives into trim levels including Sport, EX, EX-L, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.Read our full review of the 2020 Honda Civic Hatchback here.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2020 Honda Civic Hatchback?
2020 Honda Civic Hatchback Sport Touring 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
The 2020 Honda Civic Hatchback Sport Touring 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $29,805. The average price paid for a new 2020 Honda Civic Hatchback Sport Touring 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) is trending $2,616 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $2,616 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $27,190.
The average savings for the 2020 Honda Civic Hatchback Sport Touring 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) is 8.8% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 12 2020 Honda Civic Hatchback Sport Touring 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Honda Civic Hatchback EX 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
The 2020 Honda Civic Hatchback EX 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $25,105. The average price paid for a new 2020 Honda Civic Hatchback EX 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) is trending $2,149 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $2,149 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $22,956.
The average savings for the 2020 Honda Civic Hatchback EX 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) is 8.6% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 19 2020 Honda Civic Hatchback EX 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Honda Civic Hatchback LX 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
The 2020 Honda Civic Hatchback LX 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $22,605. The average price paid for a new 2020 Honda Civic Hatchback LX 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) is trending $1,732 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $1,732 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $20,873.
The average savings for the 2020 Honda Civic Hatchback LX 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) is 7.7% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 5 2020 Honda Civic Hatchback LX 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Honda Civic Hatchback Sport 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
The 2020 Honda Civic Hatchback Sport 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $24,505. The average price paid for a new 2020 Honda Civic Hatchback Sport 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) is trending $1,782 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $1,782 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $22,723.
The average savings for the 2020 Honda Civic Hatchback Sport 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) is 7.3% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 7 2020 Honda Civic Hatchback Sport 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Honda Civic Hatchback EX-L 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
The 2020 Honda Civic Hatchback EX-L 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $26,305. The average price paid for a new 2020 Honda Civic Hatchback EX-L 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) is trending $2,200 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $2,200 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $24,105.
The average savings for the 2020 Honda Civic Hatchback EX-L 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) is 8.4% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 5 2020 Honda Civic Hatchback EX-L 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.
Which 2020 Honda Civic Hatchbacks are available in my area?
2020 Honda Civic Hatchback Listings and Inventory
There are currently 195 new 2020 [object Object] Civic Hatchbacks listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $21,650 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 Honda Civic Hatchback. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $2,073 on a new, used or CPO 2020 [object Object] Civic Hatchback available from a dealership near you.
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 [object Object] Civic Hatchback for sale near you.
Can't find a new 2020 Honda Civic Hatchback Civic Hatchback you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Honda Civic for sale - 5 great deals out of 5 listings starting at $15,167.
Find a new Honda for sale - 9 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $22,536.
Should I lease or buy a 2020 Honda Civic Hatchback?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Honda lease specials
