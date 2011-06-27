2019 Honda Civic Type R Consumer Reviews

A little background: I'm coming from 3 years in a Gen IV Prius and have had a 1989 Honda Civic SI, a 2002 Civic SI, and a 2009 Fit Sport. I missed having a manual transmission and that lightweight Civic SI go-kart feeling. With the Type-R I can still get 5-door practicality along with 305 hp and 295 ft-lb torque! Driving 9.5 Not the fasted car off the line, but once you get into that turbo, this baby moves out. Really makes empty on-ramps a blast. Outstanding 3-way adjustable suspension, steering and brakes. Can drive normally around town, but lots of untapped potential available. Thinking about autocross or a high performance day at a track. Comfort 9.0 Amazing seats! AC rocks. Nice features like touch to unlock doors, keyless ignition. The ride in comfort mode is easy-going. Road noise is not distracting. Not a luxury car--this is an economy car with an awesome engine and suspension! Interior 8.0 Lots of space, 5 doors. Materials are not the best, but again, this is an economy car with an awesome engine and suspension! Utility 9.5 5 doors, fold-down seats, lots of room. Technology Infotainment system is fine. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard. Stereo rocks, but not why I bought the car. Interesting display options for the center instrument panel, but most are just distractions.

Somewhere in Atlanta , 06/25/2019 Type R 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)

3 of 22 people found this review helpful

i Am looking for a fresh metal color civic type r to buy. Two of them showed up in local area recently. One of them I happened to drive thru the dealer’s lot looking for it but did not see it. I parked the car and asked one sales rep and he said “ follow me please “ and we went into the show room, and there was one in the center of the show floor. The sticker was not on the window and the doors were locked. I asked the sale rep to show me the mrsp. He hestilated and I asked for the sales manager. I asked for a specific sale manager since his cousin work with me in the same Cpy. He came out and told me straight that the manager is placing $5000 mark up and $1000 accessories on a $36000 car!!!! (~17% Mark up!!!). And will not let it go lower then that. I said thank you and walk out. I searched the net and there was another one little but further from where I live. I emailed and talked with one of the sale rep. I told him is a cash buy with no trade in. His manger quoted $42000 drive out price based on the base price of ~$38000, ie $2000 mark up.!!!! I said thank you and that was the last of our communication. Both of them were gone in less then 2 weeks. So far in life, I had bought at least 10 new cars or so. Most of them I pay few% under mrsp. I paid mrsp for a few nitch cars , 2000 Acura ITR, 2005 lotus Elise, 2014 cayman S, and 2018 focus rs. I have no doubt that the civic type r is a great car and I will have one later. Sorry, but at this pt I refuse to pay anything more then mrsp. If I am in need of a transport now and have my eyes set on the type R, it may be a different story!!!!