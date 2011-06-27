Used 2016 Honda Civic Consumer Reviews

Touring with Honda Civic 2016 Andre Furtado , 09/21/2016 Touring 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) 379 of 383 people found this review helpful The rear view camera has 3 permitted views and is confusing at first. It is best for negotiating upwards and downward slopes, but so so for left or right movements. The bottom rear camera view just behind the car is useful for parking as is the passenger side view camera. A little longer than I wanted in a compact sedan and therefore harder to park in tight spaces. However no other compact sedan has nearly as much trunk space. The look of the car is striking in its class especially the metallic blue color. Horn volume is puny. The car drives beautifully and steers beautifully with little or no noise. Once I was at 90 mph and had no idea I was moving that fast. Turning radius is great also for size.The rolling resistance is very low and the car goes a long distance before stopping with the foot off the pedal. I mean it can coast! Continuously variable transmission did not seem to affect the driving negatively. It picks up acceleration very quickly and is not an issue entering a highway ramp. Handles small bumps fine, but hit a big bump and the tires tell you. Great fuel efficiency especially in eco mode which I use for city driving. 30 mpg city, 40 mpg highway. Average is 33-34 mpg. Winter mpg falls 20% from summer mpg in Michigan. Brakes are great. Even has a brake hold if you are stuck in traffic for a while. Would have liked a volume button for navigation. It is buried deep in the screen and can't be changed easily on the run. Price a bit on the high side but it does have a lot of technology in this price range. Love the lane guidance system ( slight steering wheel judder warning) and the brake warning system which can be adjusted to distance from the car in front. Not always optimal but useful if one is sleepy or tired. Phone pairs easily and automatically using bluetooth. Has Airplay. Remote start is great for both hot and cold days. A/C and heater comes on as appropriate to settings left in the car from previous trip with remote start. Side view camera on the right is great. Now why not a side view camera on the left? Audio was OK. There was no volume button on the panel , but there was one on the steering wheel. AC works just fine and adjustments are easily done on the run. Front seats are low compared to the back seat. I am 5' 11". The driver's seats has little lumbar support. A clear design flaw. The back seats on the other hand are spacious and much more comfortable. Passenger seat way too low and not adjustable and have had complaints about this. The back windshield slopes such as to give a limited field of view in the rear view mirror. I saw this as a glaring safety shortfall that could have been easily fixed by design adjustments but this seems to be a common problem in newer cars as they emphasize form over safety function. However I do love all the warnings you get in the speedometer screen if you have left a door open, etc. Not sure I would trade it for any other car though. It was between the Elantra Ultimate package which has similar technology features and the Honda Civic and the Honda won but not by much though. The Mazda 3 was a great driving experience , did not have the same level of technology in its touring version as did the other two cars mentioned above, but the stand alone navigation screen on top of the dash would be tempting to thieves as it can easily be ripped out and that is why that was out too. Preferred the navigation style in the Mazda and the Elantra to that in the Honda. Would have liked automatic folding in of side-view mirrors to make it easier to get it into my garage and left side blind spot view on screen as right side is great. Did not look at American brand cars due to reliability issues. Was told Subaru was good but was treated badly by several Subaru area dealers. Not sure they care for minority folks it seems as the looked eager to serve white buyers. Would not let us even take test drive! The Elantra has the best warranty. The Honda warranty is confusing. They indicate they will support repair for 36,000 miles bumper to bumper or 3 years. Any of these three cars in their loaded versions are all high quality and will not disappoint. These are all good cars for senior citizens in their seventies, who prefer a lot of safety and technology in the car as aids to increasingly slowing reflexes, and vision impairment with age. Younger drivers may save some money with the EX version which has some of the technology features available in the touring version. Get the 1.5 L turbo engine though. Best car purchase I ever made. Battery died after 3.5 years and 30,000 miles. Maintenance issue with a/c, fixed under warranty. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

2016 Honda Civic LX as compared to 2004 TSX JD & Company , 07/18/2016 LX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) 39 of 39 people found this review helpful We leased this vehicle about 3-months ago after selling our 2004 TSX. In contrast to the TSX, the Civic uses regular gasoline, and has basic-sized steel belted tires that are H-rated. Stepping out of the Acura line to Honda was our best option to cut costs without giving up too many of the items that we enjoyed on our TSX. NOT having to buy premium gasoline, and change tires (V-rated sized) every 24-months is a godsend. The Civic is nimble enough around town, but lacks passing power at highway speeds. Our seats are cloth, and I do miss the leather seating with motorized seat adjustments. Fuel ecomomy is excellent at around 26 miles in stop and go driving to just under 40 on the highway. The Civic is a practical car, and has adequate trunk space. It is really designed for four passengers, not five as claimed in the drivers manuel. The A/C is cool. The car sits a little lower to the pavement than our Acura, but handles really well. Back-up camera, media jacks and cup holders. She starts up quick, and idles quiet as a mouse. In my business, I had previously rented Toyota Corollas, in fact I typically sought them out with National and Avis when they were available. I prefer the Civic handling over the Corolla. Both are about the same on fuel efficiency. The Honda Civic is a decent value and it is possible to purchase a really "dressed-up" Civic but that defeated the reason that we wanted it in the first place. BTW, the more add-on features and packages...the exponentially higher cost. It is possible to flirt with a $30,000 price tag if you're not careful. This is not a misprint....$30K. At that price, you should just look into a Honda Accord. Our Civic gets the job done adequately enough as equiped. I recommend the Civic to those seeking a more practical solution to their monthly and annual driving expenses. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Civic EX-T 2016 Amazing Car!!!! GRRR , 12/01/2015 EX-T 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) 61 of 63 people found this review helpful I lease a 2016 Civic EX-T (1.5L turbo) with the CVT transmission. 12,000 miles/year, 65% residual, full cover bumper to bumper and 3 year/36,000 miles warranty. The car is amazing. Before leasing it I went to other dealers to see other cars that were more sprensive than the civic. Let me tell you: you can get lot more features for less money with the civic. Interior is clean, it looks great and modern, I love it. I'm still not used to not having a volume knob on the radio, but o well my smart phone doesn't have it either! For the driver it's really easy to adjust the radio with the options on the steering wheel. The EX-T comes with dual climate control, and heated seats. DON'T SPEND MONEY ON NAVIGATION! if you have an smart phone you can connect it to the USB and use Car Apple Play or Android, and from your phone you can see the navigation on the car screen. The car comes with LED headlamps (daytime LED as well), LED taillights and fog lights. Interior is really spacious. Your children will have a ton of leg room in the backseat. Everything is keyless access. Just put your hand on the door handles and the car will unlock the door(s) for you (like the Mercedes!!). If you forget to lock your car, it will lock them by itself when the key is out and far from the car or you can just push the lock button on the door handle to lock it. The car comes with remote start (you can turn on your car without being inside of it), sunroof, satellite radio, back-up camera (with 3 different positions), side camera (to see blind spots when changing lanes), cruise control, auto-lights and auto-wipers. The e-brake is just a button, easy to use and it save a lot of space which Honda used to make the center console with more space. The acceleration is impressive!. You will feel the kick of the turbo after 2,000 rpm. I believe it can take you from 0-60 in around 6.5 seconds (I think it's faster than the previous 2015 civic SI). Gas mileage? My civic average 32 mpg. I drive it on both city and highway. Cons --> The car is super lightweight (about 2,800 lbs.), that helps the acceleration, braking and gas mileage, but when I'm driving on the freeway over 75mph I sometimes feel the car shaking because of the wind. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

3600 miles in one month. Sean Evans , 04/08/2016 Touring 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) 16 of 16 people found this review helpful I drive a lot for work. And this car is almost perfect for the job. 1. The car literally can almost drive itself. 2. Seriously...The adaptive cruise control is amazing in stop and go traffic. It even comes to a complete stop. 3. The lane watch technology follows the striped lines on the road. Steering is required. 4. I set a beep to warn to brake for being to close to the car in front of me. 5. And the lane departure helps as well. The car's technology is decent. The apple play is convenient but they added to many other options to connect and it's just in the way. Safety Interior Comfort Report Abuse