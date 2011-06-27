Used 2013 Honda Civic Hybrid Consumer Reviews

Peter , 10/30/2017 Hybrid w/Navigation 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)

3 of 3 people found this review helpful

First and foremost, this is a "mild hybrid", meaning that it does not have a second engine to control the drive train - when on battery only it stops the gasoline flow to the engine and it uses the small battery to drive the pistons of the gasoline engine. There is not a button to push that forces the car into EV mode like a Prius, the car decides when you are in a situation that does not require much torque and will drop into battery-only mode for a short while until the battery is just below half empty, upon which the car will force recharge the battery using the gasoline engine. Braking and coasting charges the battery, but if you floor the gas or otherwise ask for power, the battery will assist the gasoline engine to provide a little more power. There is a governor for fuel consumption - just press the Econ button on the dash and you can be forced to use less fuel by driving slower (I always have this engaged). My daily 15 mile commute has some fairly big hills and my mileage suffers due to those uphills, but I am averaging about 52 MPG since I purchased the vehicle : http://www.fuelly.com/car/honda/civic/2013/boomer0127/218714 The vehicle itself overestimates its mileage by about 2 MPG. Winter average is about 48 MPG, summer is about 56 MPG give or take. Overall it is a great value because i force the issue with the fuel consumption, I find that my wife who doesn't care much about trying to get good mileage gets around 42 MPG, but she doesn't drive very far so that can skew it also. The most frustrating thing is trying to get the car into battery mode - sometimes it just refuses to do it, sometimes it just starts idling on its own at a traffic light. I will probably drive this vehicle into the ground, the battery warranty is 150K so I've got at least another 4 years in this thing. The navigation is interesting but mostly useless in the days of smartphone nav apps. The best thing about the car is that it is a hybrid that does not look like a prius, it looks like a civic. It is unfortunate that Honda discontinued the civic hybrids but i understand that nobody was buying them because of their poor stated MPG. **update - mileage is still hanging on, fuelly tells me I am getting about 51 MPG on average. car still frustrates me but I know I am doing better than most, even Praises. I am upset about the maintenance costs at 100K, have to change out 8 spark plugs at $30 a pop, and changing the low beam headlight was a nightmare. Why can't the negative battery terminal release from the main battery??? Overall, still a good value but I feel like I will never get my investment back because gas prices are too cheap. Only saving a few hundred bucks a year in gas and this thing cost about $4K more than a standard civic. Still trying real hard to get good mileage.