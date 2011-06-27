Used 2010 Honda Civic Si Consumer Reviews

Best all around low priced car BigBear123 , 10/06/2009 3 of 4 people found this review helpful So, love the car... except the interior, interior for this model just feels cheap all around from the visually unappealing "cock pit" dash to basic button layout for controls, and cloth on doors. Girlfriend just got 2010 mazda 3, it's interior blows civics away, from tech to looks. Super fun to drive, even just around town, but really is not that fast which is good and keeps me out of trouble. Fuel is what u expect, but uses premium, if u care that much get a different car. Bang for your buck, can't beat it though, good looking, fun to drive, reliable, car has everything for a reasonable price... except interior, well I like the seats, they are comfy, I am also not a big guy though. Report Abuse

Fun ride leb686 , 10/27/2009 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I just got this car last night and thus far in my opinion its pretty sick. I don't have money pouring out my ears, so I feel there's a lot of bang for your buck in this one. Corners great, quick acceleration. Love the nav in it, that really can pull the interior together. Had leather seats in my old car and they just got visibly scuffed up so I like this material, and it doesn't melt skin in the summer. Only had it for a day so I may be jumping the gun, but I love it up to this point. It's also not too fast which is good, it does keep you out of trouble. (maybe my favorite feature) I would certainly advise people to buy this car. Report Abuse

A lot of value for the price David , 03/19/2010 1 of 1 people found this review helpful The car has a solid sports car feel. Then the vtech kicks in and it launches; feels similar to a turbo engage. Beautiful naturally aspired performed while still yielding 30mpg on the highway (i have been getting 32 mpg). I find the interior to be very comfortable and the required touch points are all within reach of the driver (radio, mirrors, door handles, etc). These are becoming increasingly hard to find with rumors of no more 2010 Civic SIs being built to make way for the 2011 transformation. If you can find one, i would most certainly recommend it! Report Abuse

Another Honda Lover Mary , 05/13/2010 1 of 1 people found this review helpful This is my third Honda. I just love the quality, reliability and feel of the car. I got 34 MPG with the first tank with mixed driving--only had it for 2 weeks. Got some fog lights thrown in (not installation) and a great price! I am very happy with my purchase. Report Abuse