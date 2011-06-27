  1. Home
Used 2007 Honda Civic Coupe Consumer Reviews

Superb little car!

Ashutosh D, 12/13/2006
25 of 25 people found this review helpful

This is a superb car! It's very powerful for that comparatively small engine. Both the interior and exterior are attractive. Buttons/controls are well placed. The interiors are very spacious and so is the boot....I didn't expect the boot to be so big considering that its a coupe. Honda has done a great job in making a compact yet spacious car. Overall this car drives very smoothly and gives good mileage too! I'm happy with my experiences. A smart, powerful, economical car is how I will summarize it. Go for it!

Report Abuse

first honda ever owned

Nadar, 01/08/2007
17 of 17 people found this review helpful

This is my first time driving Honda and I am a guy who has owned Lexus, BMW and other domestic brands before. For this price, this is an excellent car in terms of handling, mpg, comfort and maintenance. I would highly recommend this car to all age groups. I drive about 200 miles per day and this is a very fun to drive car and the best choice for budget minded people.

Report Abuse

Bad Rear Control Arms

kgoz, 06/23/2014
25 of 26 people found this review helpful

The 2007 Civics have been involved in a class action lawsuit involving the rear control arms. If you purchase a used civic make sure the rear control arms have the letter "C" stamped on them, otherwise you will rapidly wear out tires. The fix for this problem costs several hundred dollars (and Honda WILL NOT PAY for the repair). Fuel economy is excellent.

Report Abuse

Recalls will reliably occur

cc58, 07/27/2013
EX 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl 5A)
9 of 9 people found this review helpful

Had my 2007 EX coupe for 80,000 miles and 6 years. I've learned that honda reliability can be counted on for their recalls. If you get a recall, it will occur. Got recall on bolt failure on water pump pulley. Shortly after bolt broke, the pulley fell out of the engine bay, and destroyed a belt. Luckily, no other damage and was fixed for free. Got a recall on visor failure and it failed and replaced free. Got a TSB on motor mount failure, motor started slamming into chassis replaced mount at my expense. In the fifth year the paint on the roof has rapidly oxidized under the clearcoat and looked terrible. Got a TSB on that and Honda repainted civic for free. Finally, learned of TSB for engine block failure. Block could crack and leak coolant. Fix is to replace engine. Honda extended warranty to 10 years to cover it. I quickly sold it while warranty was still in effect. I liked the Civic. Honda was quick to recognize and fix problems. The potential engine block problem was the last straw.

Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Sadly my last Honda

Greg, 08/17/2010
8 of 8 people found this review helpful

When I bought the car new I loved it! sporty styling, feel, and supposedly good mileage, but never more than 26vmpg. It turned out to be the worst car I've owned.@ 2k miles interior trim pieces were falling off. 1st oil change alignment was off and my tires were shot! Honda wouldn't cover it! 20k brakes were shot. A/c has never worked correctly, 7 times to the shop and still goes out! at 30k miles dealer didn't tighten the oil plug and destroyed motor, had to fight to cover it. Now @ 40k miles interior is falling apart, rode noise is horrid, seats are terrible for long drives, jerks when it shifts, and Honda care line is a joke, they don't care. I filed under lemon law. My last new Honda.

Report Abuse
