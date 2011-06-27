Used 2007 Honda Civic Coupe Consumer Reviews
Superb little car!
This is a superb car! It's very powerful for that comparatively small engine. Both the interior and exterior are attractive. Buttons/controls are well placed. The interiors are very spacious and so is the boot....I didn't expect the boot to be so big considering that its a coupe. Honda has done a great job in making a compact yet spacious car. Overall this car drives very smoothly and gives good mileage too! I'm happy with my experiences. A smart, powerful, economical car is how I will summarize it. Go for it!
first honda ever owned
This is my first time driving Honda and I am a guy who has owned Lexus, BMW and other domestic brands before. For this price, this is an excellent car in terms of handling, mpg, comfort and maintenance. I would highly recommend this car to all age groups. I drive about 200 miles per day and this is a very fun to drive car and the best choice for budget minded people.
Bad Rear Control Arms
The 2007 Civics have been involved in a class action lawsuit involving the rear control arms. If you purchase a used civic make sure the rear control arms have the letter "C" stamped on them, otherwise you will rapidly wear out tires. The fix for this problem costs several hundred dollars (and Honda WILL NOT PAY for the repair). Fuel economy is excellent.
Recalls will reliably occur
Had my 2007 EX coupe for 80,000 miles and 6 years. I've learned that honda reliability can be counted on for their recalls. If you get a recall, it will occur. Got recall on bolt failure on water pump pulley. Shortly after bolt broke, the pulley fell out of the engine bay, and destroyed a belt. Luckily, no other damage and was fixed for free. Got a recall on visor failure and it failed and replaced free. Got a TSB on motor mount failure, motor started slamming into chassis replaced mount at my expense. In the fifth year the paint on the roof has rapidly oxidized under the clearcoat and looked terrible. Got a TSB on that and Honda repainted civic for free. Finally, learned of TSB for engine block failure. Block could crack and leak coolant. Fix is to replace engine. Honda extended warranty to 10 years to cover it. I quickly sold it while warranty was still in effect. I liked the Civic. Honda was quick to recognize and fix problems. The potential engine block problem was the last straw.
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sadly my last Honda
When I bought the car new I loved it! sporty styling, feel, and supposedly good mileage, but never more than 26vmpg. It turned out to be the worst car I've owned.@ 2k miles interior trim pieces were falling off. 1st oil change alignment was off and my tires were shot! Honda wouldn't cover it! 20k brakes were shot. A/c has never worked correctly, 7 times to the shop and still goes out! at 30k miles dealer didn't tighten the oil plug and destroyed motor, had to fight to cover it. Now @ 40k miles interior is falling apart, rode noise is horrid, seats are terrible for long drives, jerks when it shifts, and Honda care line is a joke, they don't care. I filed under lemon law. My last new Honda.
Sponsored cars related to the Civic
Related Used 2007 Honda Civic Coupe info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner