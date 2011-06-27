Used 1993 Honda Civic Sedan Consumer Reviews

1993 Honda Civic LX DMF , 04/10/2006 4 of 4 people found this review helpful My 93 Civic LX has >130K miles, and STILL gets >30 MPG! DOHC engine still very quick and reliable -- cruise very comfortably at fast speeds (would NEVER do with other older-mileage vehicles). Mechanically excellent, but some of the interior components starting to deteriorate after 13 years (LED on stereo, speakers, plastic door handle snapped, spring clip for wipers). Recently test-drove 2003 Civic EX -- difference in performance between 2 was negligible -- I was quite surprised! (Or maybe I couldn't really "test" it because salesperson was sitting next to me). Best car I've owned yet! Report Abuse

Amazing vehicle gabe , 03/11/2009 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Got car with 150K and unknown maintenance record. Used for commute and some long road trips (1,000+ miles) without any problem. Very frugal on fuel and maintenance, good brakes, decent takeoff, good steering and handling, seats 4 w/comfort, heating/cooling OK, good trunk space. The bad: Engine started burning oil at 175K miles. I like mechanics so I did a partial rebuilt (piston rings were worn) and took care of things that mechanics could not (e.g. oil leaks). Cost: about $400 (parts+tools) Car has run great ever since; now at 205K miles gets 25-29mpg in only-city driving and 35-40mpg hwy. We got stranded only once when ignition coil died at 197k miles. Overall, I love the car! Report Abuse

THE BEST CAR EVER!! george p. , 06/25/2004 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I've had a Honda Civic 93 LX Sedan for almost 11 years now, and I have to say that this is the best economy car I've ever driven. It's reliable, fun to drive, has a big interior and low-cost. Report Abuse

1993 Honda Civic LX 4dr sedan Brennen , 06/25/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful My Honda Civic has been an excellent car. It gave me one semi-major problem. The radiator began giving me trouble at about 8 yrs of age. The car would overheat every time it was drivin, almost starting a fire a few times. This is said to be a common problem in these cars. It was not too expensive to fix, though. Other than that, just scheduled maintnence is all. I love my civic, though. It has been very reliable, and has been taken on many long road trips. This is the perfect car. Report Abuse