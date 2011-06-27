  1. Home
  2. Honda
  3. Honda Civic
  4. Used 1993 Honda Civic
  5. Used 1993 Honda Civic Sedan
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 1993 Honda Civic Sedan Consumer Reviews

More about the 1993 Civic
5(78%)4(19%)3(3%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.8
32 reviews
Write a review
See all Civics for sale
List Price Estimate
$765 - $1,807
Used Civic for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12345...7

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

1993 Honda Civic LX

DMF, 04/10/2006
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

My 93 Civic LX has >130K miles, and STILL gets >30 MPG! DOHC engine still very quick and reliable -- cruise very comfortably at fast speeds (would NEVER do with other older-mileage vehicles). Mechanically excellent, but some of the interior components starting to deteriorate after 13 years (LED on stereo, speakers, plastic door handle snapped, spring clip for wipers). Recently test-drove 2003 Civic EX -- difference in performance between 2 was negligible -- I was quite surprised! (Or maybe I couldn't really "test" it because salesperson was sitting next to me). Best car I've owned yet!

Report Abuse

Amazing vehicle

gabe, 03/11/2009
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Got car with 150K and unknown maintenance record. Used for commute and some long road trips (1,000+ miles) without any problem. Very frugal on fuel and maintenance, good brakes, decent takeoff, good steering and handling, seats 4 w/comfort, heating/cooling OK, good trunk space. The bad: Engine started burning oil at 175K miles. I like mechanics so I did a partial rebuilt (piston rings were worn) and took care of things that mechanics could not (e.g. oil leaks). Cost: about $400 (parts+tools) Car has run great ever since; now at 205K miles gets 25-29mpg in only-city driving and 35-40mpg hwy. We got stranded only once when ignition coil died at 197k miles. Overall, I love the car!

Report Abuse

THE BEST CAR EVER!!

george p., 06/25/2004
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I've had a Honda Civic 93 LX Sedan for almost 11 years now, and I have to say that this is the best economy car I've ever driven. It's reliable, fun to drive, has a big interior and low-cost.

Report Abuse

1993 Honda Civic LX 4dr sedan

Brennen, 06/25/2002
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

My Honda Civic has been an excellent car. It gave me one semi-major problem. The radiator began giving me trouble at about 8 yrs of age. The car would overheat every time it was drivin, almost starting a fire a few times. This is said to be a common problem in these cars. It was not too expensive to fix, though. Other than that, just scheduled maintnence is all. I love my civic, though. It has been very reliable, and has been taken on many long road trips. This is the perfect car.

Report Abuse

GReat RiDe

Ludeboy75, 01/14/2004
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I Bought this car in 2/01 with 110K Miles on the clock. It now has 138k and is still going strong. Very easy to do maintain and repair as long as you're a little mechanically inclined. Responds well to modifications. It rides even better with 16" rims/low profile tires. The D15B7 plant needs at least another 20 HP and it would be perfect.

Report Abuse
12345...7
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Civics for sale

Related Used 1993 Honda Civic Sedan info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles