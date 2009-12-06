Used 1990 Honda Civic CRX for Sale Near Me
1 listings
- 210,159 milesNo accidents, 8 Owners, Personal Use
$2,855
Consumer Reviews for the Honda Civic CRX
sweet4suzuka,06/12/2009
I bought my 90 CRX Si new in Feb of 90 and I have never regretted it. I have thought about purchasing a newer car but because it's such a reliable car and runs beautifully, it's hard to justify needing another vehicle, new or otherwise. And it looks good, especially in red with the black trim. After waxing, it looks like a shiny lady bug. The engine has 265,000 miles and is as smooth and quiet as ever. Regular valve adjustment are a good way to maintain this. But it's a very well built car - built to last. I have saved THOUSANDS because I bought this car and not the Ford Escort GT I was also considering-don't ask me why. Honda is an Engine company that happens to build cars...