Consumer Rating
(46)
1990 Honda Civic CRX Review

Edmunds' Expert Review

1990 Highlights

All CRXs are equipped with passive restraint seatbelts. New wheel covers are among the only other changes to this peppy little car.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1990 Honda Civic CRX.

5(93%)
4(7%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.9
46 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Japanese Racing Pod... :)
sweet4suzuka,06/12/2009
I bought my 90 CRX Si new in Feb of 90 and I have never regretted it. I have thought about purchasing a newer car but because it's such a reliable car and runs beautifully, it's hard to justify needing another vehicle, new or otherwise. And it looks good, especially in red with the black trim. After waxing, it looks like a shiny lady bug. The engine has 265,000 miles and is as smooth and quiet as ever. Regular valve adjustment are a good way to maintain this. But it's a very well built car - built to last. I have saved THOUSANDS because I bought this car and not the Ford Escort GT I was also considering-don't ask me why. Honda is an Engine company that happens to build cars...
One of the geatest Hondas built
Stephen,02/23/2010
I have owned a CRX for going on 2 years now. It is by far the best car I have ever owned. I bought it with a JDM B16 swap in it. Even though it has a bigger engine than stock, it still gets about the same MPG, averaging about 28-30 in town and 36-38 on the highway. Having the extra power makes it more fun to drive too. Now having almost 260,000 miles on her, she is still kickin down the road.
Reliability and Economy at it's best!
Christope,03/14/2005
This is a great late 80's early 90's high fuel mileage economy car. It's not the most comfortable for long trips, but it works wonders for my long daily commute. I've owned this car since 1989 (it's a 1990), and I still love this car. I have had the engine rebuilt around 290K, and the clutch replaced 4 times, suspension bushings at 325K, new tires when needed, but other than that, I have no complaints--those are norma lwear and tear items anyways. I currently have 821,457 miles on the odometer and look forward to reachingt he one million mile mark! Honda builds quality and reliable cars. Most cars well taken care of will give you years of reliable service! Way to go Honda!
Most reliable car ever
great commute car,02/25/2009
Well I bought my crx in August of 07. I needed a good mileage car to drive back and forth to school, this crx was a addition to me , it saved tons of money in just gas. The inside is simple a radio only no fancy perks. It currently has 132,000 miles on her and still gets up and goes like a 4cyl sports car lol. It is too bad they wouldn't make a come back , same design some model and motor. In all fair a great commuter car with the way gas is today .
Features & Specs

MPG
27 city / 32 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
92 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
36 city / 44 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
62 hp @ 4500 rpm
MPG
24 city / 30 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
108 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1990 Honda Civic CRX

Used 1990 Honda Civic CRX Overview

The Used 1990 Honda Civic CRX is offered in the following submodels: Civic CRX Hatchback. Available styles include 2dr Coupe, HF 2dr Coupe, and Si 2dr Coupe.

