Used 2007 GMC Yukon Features & Specs

More about the 2007 Yukon
Overview
Starting MSRP
$47,780
Starting MSRP
$39,260
Starting MSRP
$36,460
Engine TypeGasFlex-fuel (ffv)Gas
Transmission6-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel driveFour wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV8V8V8
Combined MPG141617
Total Seating755
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel driveFour wheel driveRear wheel drive
Rear locking differentialyesyesyes
Transmission6-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
mechanical center differentialyesnono
electronic hi-lo gear selectionnoyesno
part time 4WDnoyesno
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/18 mpg14/19 mpg14/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)312/468 mi.364/494 mi.364/520 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26 gal.26 gal.26 gal.
Combined MPG141617
Fuel typeRegular unleadedFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)Regular unleaded
Engine
Torque417 lb-ft @ 4300 rpm340 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm340 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm
Base engine size6.2 l5.3 l5.3 l
Horsepower380 hp @ 5700 rpm320 hp @ 5300 rpm320 hp @ 5300 rpm
Turning circle39.0 ft.39.0 ft.39.0 ft.
Valves161616
Base engine typeGasFlex-fuel (ffv)Gas
Valve timingVariablenono
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)Overhead valves (ohv)Overhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8V8V8
cylinder deactivationnoyesyes
Safety
2 rear headrestsyesyesyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyesyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
Turn signal mirrorsyesnono
daytime running lightsyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
post-collision safety systemyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesnono
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyesnono
traction controlnonoyes
In-Car Entertainment
element antennayesyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
auxiliary audio inputyesyesyes
speed sensitive volume controlyesyesyes
Bose premium brand speakersyesnono
satellite radio satellite radioyesyesyes
separate rear audioyesyesyes
1 subwoofer(s)yesnono
9 total speakersyesnono
radio data systemyesyesyes
8 total speakersnoyesyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyesyesyes
overhead console with storageyesyesyes
front seatback storageyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
cargo area lightyesyesyes
wood trim on center consoleyesnono
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyesyesyes
Climate controlyesnono
turn signal in mirrorsyesnono
power steeringyesyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyesyes
rear parking sensorsyesnono
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryesyesyes
front and rear door pocketsyesyesyes
retained accessory poweryesyesyes
Rear floor matsyesnono
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yesyesyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yesnono
adjustable pedalsyesnono
front and rear reading lightsyesyesyes
leather and wood steering wheelyesnono
leather steering wheelnoyesyes
Rear and cargo floor matsnoyesyes
Dual zone air conditioningnoyesyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
Power mirrorsyesyesyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyesnono
remote keyless power door locksyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
Instrumentation
compassyesyesyes
external temperature displayyesyesyes
trip computeryesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
low fuel level warningyesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
Front Seats
12 -way power passenger seatyesnono
bucket front seatsyesyesyes
height adjustable passenger seatyesnono
multi-level heating driver seatyesnono
Front leg room41.3 in.41.3 in.41.3 in.
leatheryesnono
12 -way power driver seatyesnono
Front head room41.1 in.41.1 in.41.1 in.
height adjustable driver seatyesyesyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyesnono
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesnono
Front shoulder room65.3 in.65.3 in.65.3 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesnono
Front hip room64.4 in.64.4 in.64.4 in.
premium clothnoyesyes
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsnoyesyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentnoyesyes
6 -way power driver seatnoyesyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.2 in.39.2 in.39.2 in.
Rear hip Room60.6 in.60.6 in.60.6 in.
Rear leg room39.0 in.39.0 in.39.0 in.
Rear shoulder room65.2 in.65.2 in.65.2 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyesnono
rear heater unityesyesyes
reclining rear seatsyesnono
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyesyes
folding center armrestyesnono
multi-level heatingyesnono
folding with storage center armrestnoyesyes
Measurements
Front track68.2 in.68.2 in.68.2 in.
Maximum cargo capacity108.9 cu.ft.108.9 cu.ft.108.9 cu.ft.
Curb weight5635 lbs.5527 lbs.5273 lbs.
Gross weight7100 lbs.7000 lbs.6600 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.9 cu.ft.60.3 cu.ft.60.3 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.36 cd..36 cd..36 cd.
Angle of approach17.0 degrees17.0 degrees17.0 degrees
Maximum payload1465 lbs.1473 lbs.1327 lbs.
Angle of departure21.9 degrees21.9 degrees21.9 degrees
Length202.0 in.202.0 in.202.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity7900 lbs.7700 lbs.7200 lbs.
Ground clearance9.0 in.9.1 in.9.1 in.
Height77.0 in.76.9 in.76.9 in.
Wheel base116.0 in.116.0 in.116.0 in.
Width79.0 in.79.0 in.79.0 in.
Rear track67.0 in.67.0 in.67.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Summit White
  • Sport Red Metallic
  • Silver Birch Metallic
  • Gold Mist Metallic
  • Onyx Black
  • Blue-Green Crystal
  • Stealth Gray Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Sport Red Metallic
  • Silver Birch Metallic
  • Antique Bronze Metallic
  • Gold Mist Metallic
  • Deep Blue Metallic
  • Steel Gray Metallic
  • Onyx Black
  • Blue-Green Crystal
  • Summit White
  • Sport Red Metallic
  • Silver Birch Metallic
  • Antique Bronze Metallic
  • Gold Mist Metallic
  • Deep Blue Metallic
  • Steel Gray Metallic
  • Onyx Black
  • Blue-Green Crystal
Interior Colors
  • Cocoa/Light Cashmere, premium leather
  • Ebony, premium leather
  • Ebony, leather
  • Light Titanium, premium cloth
  • Light Tan, premium cloth
  • Ebony, premium cloth
  • Light Tan, leather
  • Light Titanium, leather
  • Ebony, leather
  • Light Titanium, premium cloth
  • Light Tan, premium cloth
  • Ebony, premium cloth
  • Light Tan, leather
  • Light Titanium, leather
Tires & Wheels
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyesnono
Steel spare wheelyesyesyes
polished alloy wheelsyesnono
All season tiresyesnoyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyesyesyes
underbody mounted spare tireyesyesyes
P265/65R18 tiresyesnono
P265/70R17 tiresnoyesyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsnoyesyes
All terrain tiresnoyesno
alloy wheelsnoyesyes
Suspension
multi-link rear suspensionyesyesyes
front independent suspensionyesyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyesyes
short and long arm front suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.6 yr./ 100000 mi.6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.
