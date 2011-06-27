Estimated values
1992 GMC Yukon 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$978
|$1,828
|$2,287
|Clean
|$874
|$1,635
|$2,045
|Average
|$668
|$1,248
|$1,562
|Rough
|$461
|$862
|$1,078
Estimated values
1992 GMC Yukon Sport 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$742
|$1,742
|$2,280
|Clean
|$664
|$1,557
|$2,039
|Average
|$507
|$1,189
|$1,557
|Rough
|$350
|$821
|$1,075
Estimated values
1992 GMC Yukon SLE 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$701
|$1,697
|$2,235
|Clean
|$627
|$1,518
|$1,999
|Average
|$479
|$1,159
|$1,527
|Rough
|$331
|$800
|$1,054