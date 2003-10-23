Used 1992 GMC Yukon for Sale Near Me
1994 GMC Yukon57,490 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$29,997
Conley Buick GMC - Bradenton / Florida
Recent Arrival! CLEAN CARFAX-NO ACCIDENTS**, NEW TIRES**, FULLY DETAILED**, LOCAL TRADE**, NON-SMOKER**, CONLEY CUSTOM TRUCKS, MINT CONDITION, CUSTOM GT PAINT JOB, NEW FAULKEN TIRES, 5.7 V8, FULLY RESTORED, LOADED, LIKE NEW, BRAND NEW RED LEATHER, 57,490 ORIGINAL MILES. 1994 FULLY RESTORED YUKON WITH CUSTOM GT PAINT JOB, NEW FAULKEN TIRES, 5.7V8, 4 SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, 4 WHEEL DRIVE, BRAND NEW RED LEATHER, FULLY RESTORED, CUSTOMER SPENT THOUSANDS OF DOLLARS IN OUR GM DEALERSHIP GETTING NEW LINES/ WIRES, EXCELLENT CONDITION, THIS TRUCK WILL BE ON OUR SHOWRROM IF YOU WNAT TO STOP BY AND SEE IT, BUT IT WONT LAST LONG. To Protect Your Safety, we are currently offering Home Services: Virtual Tour of Vehicle: We will use live interactive video chat to give you a virtual walk around of any vehicle we have in stock. Test Drive at Home: We will bring the vehicle to your home for a no-obligation test drive. Local Home Delivery: If you buy a vehicle, over the phone, email, text. (E-Contract?) We will deliver the vehicle to your home or a place of your choosing. Your safety is our Top Priority. We are constantly sanitizing our vehicles, offices, showroom, etc. Our delivery drivers will sanitize the vehicle before taking it to you. Drivers will wear a mask & gloves & will re-sanitize the vehicle before exiting. Any remaining paperwork will be carefully handled & delivered to the customer for completion, all while maintaining a safe social distance of no less than 6 feet. If you require additional safeguards, please reach out to our team.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1994 GMC Yukon with AWD/4WD, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
12 Combined MPG (11 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKEK18K0RJ740669
Stock: C740669N
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- used
1995 GMC Yukon164,867 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$7,943
Macintyre Chevrolet Buick - Lock Haven / Pennsylvania
It's a 8 cylinder Black SUV that has room for both passengers and cargo.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1995 GMC Yukon with AWD/4WD, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
12 Combined MPG (11 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GKEK18K2SG504080
Stock: 50576M
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-26-2020
- 255,168 miles1 Accident, 9 Owners, Personal Use
$2,200
Ressler Cadillac - Bozeman / Montana
New Inventory** 4 Wheel Drive, never get stuck again.. This Red 1996 GMC Yukon is powered by a 5.7L V8 engine, and Automatic 4-Speed transmission. Safety equipment includes: ABS, Daytime running lights... Ressler Motors - 'Community Born Community Driven' *options shown may vary from actual vehicle - call to verify specifications
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 9 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1996 GMC Yukon SLE with AWD/4WD.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKEK13R0TJ729022
Stock: B202152
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- used
1997 GMC YukonNot ProvidedNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$4,995
Keiths Auto Sales - Penn Laird / Virginia
Visit Our Website WWW.KEITHSAUTOSALES.COM For More Pictures! Call One of Our Friendly, Knowledgeable Salesmen Today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1997 GMC Yukon with AWD/4WD.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKEK13R9VJ719222
Stock: 22859
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 200,120 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,995
Team One Chevrolet Buick GMC - Charlotte / Michigan
Your safety is our Top Priority. We are constantly sanitizing our vehicles, offices, showroom, etc. Our delivery drivers will sanitize the vehicle before taking it to you & will re-sanitize the vehicle before exiting. Any remaining paperwork will be carefully handled & delivered to the customer for completion, all while maintaining a safe social distance of no less than 6 feet. If you require additional safeguards, please reach out to our team. Recent Arrival! Yukon Denali, 4WD. 1999 GMC Yukon Onyx Black Denali 4WD 4-Speed Automatic Vortec 5.7L V8 SFI Team One Chevrolet Buick GMC delivering on a promise since 1987.Serving Charlotte, Lansing, Battle Creek & Grand Ledge Chevrolet Buick GMC Customers - Team One Chevrolet Buick GMC of Charlotte, serving the Eaton County community for over 30 years, features an extensive selection of new and certified pre-owned vehicles. Team One Chevrolet Buick GMC is a GM Shop Click Drive dealer. Looking for specials on a new or used Chevrolet, Buick or GMC near Charlotte, Potterville, MI or Eaton Rapids? We feature the some of the most competitive internet specials in the Lansing area. Our internet sales department is truly second to none! Search our new, used, or certified used vehicles and research your vehicle. It's also easy to request a quick quote, compare prices, or even get financing for your next Chevy, Buick or GMC. Come from Lansing, Battle Creek, Grand Ledge or any of the surrounding cities to Team One Chevrolet Buick GMC. We want every customer to drive away with an amazing deal!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 GMC Yukon SLE with AWD/4WD, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKEK13R2XR911411
Stock: T08542A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 190,770 milesTitle issue, 3 Owners, Lease
$3,750
Zara Auto - Denver / Colorado
4X4, 190K MILES, AUTOAMTIC, 5.7L V8, RUNS AND DRIVES GREAT, NO KNOWN ISSUES OR LEAKS, GOOD TIRES AND BRAKES, REBUILT TITLE DUE TO A PREVIOUS REAR END DAMAGE, BRAND NEW WATER PUMP 8301 E ILIFF AVE DENVER CO 80231 (Iliff&Quebec) (303) 900-7575 (text for fastest response) NO DEALER FEES! HAGGLE FREE PRICES! OUR ASKING PRICE INCLUDES A 3 MONTH OR 3000 LIMITED POWER TRAIN WARRANTY (CERTAIN MODELS EXCLUDED)! WE ACCEPT PERSONAL & CASHERIS CHECK, CREDIT & DEBIT CARDS (2% charge) FINANCING OPTIONS MAY BE AVAILABLE WWW.ZARAAUTO.NET
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 GMC Yukon SLE with AWD/4WD, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKEK13RXXJ721693
Stock: 13971
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 176,114 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$2,795
Massa Auto Sales - Colorado Springs / Colorado
Good Car$ - Great Price$ Take a look at this super clean 1999 GMC Denali for the family!This fun to drive vehicle is V8, 5.7L, 4WD, automatic and ready for a new owner. Come on down to our 3025 N Freeway, Pueblo location today to test drive and make an offer on your next vehicle. We are family owned and operated business for over 25 years with multiple locations across Colorado. Let's help you with your next vehicle purchaseVehicle is at our Pueblo Location 719-545-4722
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 GMC Yukon Denali with AWD/4WD.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKEK13R2XR914907
Stock: c038667
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-07-2020
- 329,700 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$2,988
Bruce Kirkhams Auto World - Yakima / Washington
WE DO BUY HERE/PAY HERE!! CALL 509-454-8218 FOR MORE INFO!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 GMC Yukon SLT with AWD/4WD, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKEK13R7XJ733414
Stock: 4676
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 140,669 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$6,990
Mudarri Motorsports - Kirkland / Washington
Mudarri Motorsports Co has been dedicated to customer service and quality vehicles since our inception in 2014. The Mudarri family has sold thousands of cars and trucks locally and internationally since 1990. We stand behind are product and take pride in the highest quality customer experience. Mudarri Motorsports is pleased to offer this awesome 2001 Lifted GMC Yukon! Powered by a 5.3L V8 engine paired to an automatic transmission. The previous owner tastefully upgraded this Yukon with a 6 inch lift and new wheels and drives. Runs and drives great! Perfect Carfax! SE HABLA ESPANOL FINANCIAMOS PARA TODOS, trabajamos con ITIN, SSN !!!!! Come see this lifted Yukon today! We love trades and we can help with your financing needs! 425-202-7444
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: Yes
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 GMC Yukon SLE with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Upgraded Engine, Rear Bench Seats, 8000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKEK13T21R152620
Stock: 2278
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 75,041 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$12,995
Laura Buick GMC - Collinsville / Illinois
Recent Trade! Denali 6.0 V8 AWD. Power Sunroof, Towing Package, Heavy Duty Trailering Package, 3.73 Rear Axle Ratio With Locking Rear Differential, Third Row Seats, Heated Seats, Leather Seats, Memory Seat, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Automatic Dual Zone Air Conditioning, Black Running Boards, Bose Premium Audio Brand, Multi Disc CD Changer, Rear Heated Seats, Remote Keyless Entry, Rear Window Defroster, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Rear Tinted Windows, Alloy Wheels. This vehicle is in good condition! This Yukon has a clean vehicle history report and does not have any accidents! Call us today, this vehicle won't last long at this price! 618-344-0121 Laura Buick GMC, Serving our community for over 35 years!! We are a family owned dealership committed to providing our customers the best deals backed by outstanding service! CD Player Portable Audio Connection Bose Premium Audio Security System Cruise Control Keyless Entry Third Row Seats 3rd Row Seats HD Trailering Heavy Duty Trailering Package 3.73 Rear Axle Ratio Locking Rear Differential Locker Limited Slip Heavy Duty Trailering Equipment HD Towing Running Boards CD Changer Rear Heated Seats Multi-Zone Climate Control Power Locks Power Windows Airbags Steering Wheel Controls Traction Control Heated Seats Leather Seats Sunroof Trailer Hitch Rear Window Defroster Tilt/Telescope Steering Wheel Power Mirrors Rear Window Defroster Tilt/Telescope Steering Wheel Airbags
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 GMC Yukon Denali with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
12 Combined MPG (11 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKEK63U51J228240
Stock: L21006A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 268,397 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$4,400
Clift Auto Sales - Annville / Pennsylvania
One word needed to describe this GMC Yukon SLT 4X4- Awesome! Local Trade. This SUV has lead a pampered life. The exterior, interior, wheels, Clean CarFax with impeccable servicing records - I could go on and on- this vehicle is without a doubt the best people mover, on the road and totally rust free. Thank you for your interest in Clift Auto Sales' pre-owned inventory! We strive to be your complete automotive destination while delivering a family-friendly and pressure-free environment to create the best car buying experience possible. This SUV is ready to take on any challenge- snow, ice, hurricane, you'll be unstoppable in this extremely immaculate inside and out, head turner! If you've dreamed of owning an affordable GMC Yukon SLT then this is absolutely the one, go ahead spoil yourself- classy, sporty, and luxurious all in one beautiful package . New Pa inspection, fluid change, ready for the first test drive towards ownership. All power equipment on this vehicle is in perfect working order. This extra clean exterior makes this used auto look new. Clift Auto Sales has an excellent reputation for selling high quality, pre-owned cars and trucks for less than the rest. We don't have commissioned sales people! When you call or stop by, you will always be talking with the owners, Renee and Eric. We operate on a very low over head and sell on lower margins, passing all the savings on to you. You simply get a better vehicle for less money. Come see what we are all about! All trades welcomed and financing available. See you soon
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 GMC Yukon SLE with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKEK13V61J273392
Stock: T1822
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 179,235 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$5,988
Massa Auto Sales - Denver / Colorado
Good Car$ - Great Price$ Take a look at this super clean and affordable 2001 GMC Yukon SLT! This fun to drive vehicle is V8, 5.3L, 4WD, automatic and ready for a new owner. Come on down to our 7801 W Colfax Ave, Lakewood location today to test drive and make an offer on your next vehicle. We are family owned and operated business for over 25 years with multiple locations across Colorado. Let's help you with your next vehicle purchase.Vehicle is at our Lakewood Location 303-238-0592.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 GMC Yukon SLE with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Upgraded Engine, Rear Bench Seats, 8000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKEK13T11J310038
Stock: c074712
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-26-2019
- 167,000 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease
$2,759
National Buick GMC - American Fork / Utah
EXCLUSIVE MARKET PRICING NO HAGGLE WITH NO PRESSURE AND CLEAN TITLE @ 10790 South State St Sandy UT 84070. Bring this ad with you ! ! Call (801) 307-1990. If you've been longing for just the right SUV well stop your search right here*** Includes a CARFAX buyback guarantee.. New In Stock!!! This toy-hauling Yukon with its grippy AWD will handle anything mother nature decides to throw at you.. Dare to compare!!! Optional equipment includes: Denali Marketing Option Package 1... Call (801) 307-1990 NOW FOR THE BEST DEAL!!! All internet prices include the NAP $3500 rebate.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 GMC Yukon Denali with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
12 Combined MPG (11 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKEK63U81J174416
Stock: A5722BB
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 11,125 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$63,244$12,995 Below Market
Coleman Buick GMC - Lawrenceville / New Jersey
*GM Certified*, *GM Executive Demo*, 4-Wheel Disc & 4-Wheel VAC Power Antilock Brakes, Advanced Adaptive Cruise Control, Automatic Emergency Braking (UGN), Denali Ultimate Package (DISC), Enhanced Security Package, Open Road Package, Power Tilt-Sliding Sunroof w/Express-Open/Close, Pwr Retractable Assist Steps w/Perimeter Lighting, Rear Seat Blu-Ray/DVD Entertainment System, Theft-Deterrent Alarm System, Vehicle Inclination Sensor, Vehicle Interior Movement Sensor. Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner.Certified. Sapphire Blue 2020 GMC Yukon Denali 4WD EcoTec3 6.2L V8 10-Speed Automatic with OverdriveGMC Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Powertrain Limited Warranty: 72 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * 24 months/24,000 miles (whichever comes first) CPO Scheduled Maintenance Plan and 3 days/150 miles (whichever comes first) Vehicle Exchange Program * Limited Warranty: 12 Month/12,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from certified purchase date * Roadside Assistance * 172 Point Inspection * Transferable Warranty * Vehicle History * Warranty Deductible: $0
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 GMC Yukon Denali with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKS2CKJ2LR100986
Stock: U6419
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-25-2020
- 12,734 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$49,863$6,003 Below Market
Greenwood Ford Lincoln - Bowling Green / Kentucky
ONLY 12,734 Miles! SLT trim. Third Row Seat, Heated Leather Seats, Power Liftgate, Rear Air, Hitch, Aluminum Wheels, 4x4, "The cabin is impressively quiet, and the front seats provide all-day comfort." -Edmunds.com. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, Third Row Seat, 4x4, Power Liftgate, Rear Air VEHICLE REVIEWS: Edmunds.com explains "The cabin is impressively quiet, and the front seats provide all-day comfort.". WHO WE ARE: You're a Smart Shopper! You know what it takes to find a great deal on a New Car. You can be in-control as you use the Car Shopping Tools on this website to find the vehicle you want! Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 GMC Yukon SLT with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKS2BKC8JR389140
Stock: R389140
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 182,182 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$5,000$1,599 Below Market
Tilleman GMC Chevrolet Buick - Havre / Montana
<b>Vehicle Details</b> 5.3L V8 engine with 295hp @ 5200rpm and 335ft-lb @ 4000rpm 15mpg combined <b>Equipment</b> When you encounter slick or muddy roads, you can engage the four wheel drive on this 2006 GMC Yukon 1500 and drive with confidence. This model features a high end BOSE stereo system. The leather seats are soft and supportive on this unit. A front power adjustable seat increases driver comfort. <b>Additional Information</b> **Vehicle Options listed are when the unit was originally built. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling the dealer prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 GMC Yukon SLE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKEK13Z46R132011
Stock: UT132011A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-02-2020
- 2,499 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$65,900$10,698 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of Silver Spring - Silver Spring / Maryland
JUST ARRIVED. PENDING INSPECTION. 4WD. *Your additional costs are sales tax, tag and title fees for the state in which the vehicle will be registered, any dealer-installed options (if applicable) and a $500 dealer processing fee (not required by law). Prices are subject to change, and prior sales are excluded from these offers. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with the dealer.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 GMC Yukon Denali with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKS2CKJ5LR141595
Stock: J00780A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- 205,358 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$9,490$4,444 Below Market
Northtown Buick Chevrolet GMC - Yankton / South Dakota
White Diamond Tricoat 4WD, 2 Front Frame-Mounted Recovery Hooks, 20 x 8.5 Polished Aluminum Wheels, ABS brakes, AM/FM Stereo w/CD/DVD/MP3/Navigation, Automatic Tri-Zone Air Conditioning, Body-Color Power-Adjustable Heated Outside Mirrors, Bose Premium Audio System Feature, Chrome Door Handles, Chrome Grille, Chrome Mirror Caps, Compass, Electric Power Tilt-Sliding Sunroof, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Front dual zone A/C, Front Rectangular Halogen Fog Lamps, Heated 2nd Row Seats, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Illuminated entry, Inside Rear-View Auto-Dimming Mirror, Low tire pressure warning, Luggage Rack Center Rails, Polished Exhaust Tip, Power Front Passenger Seat Adjuster, Power-Adjustable Pedals For Accelerator & Brake, Rear Audio System Controls, Rear-Seat DVD Entertainment System, Rear-View Camera System, Remote keyless entry, Remote Vehicle Starter System, SLT Chrome Edition, SLT Chrome Edition w/Polished Wheels, SLT-2 Marketing Option Package, Sun, Entertainment & Destinations Package, Traction control, Ultrasonic Rear Parking Assist, Universal Home Remote, XM NavTraffic, XM Radio. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!2009 GMC Yukon SLT2 4D Sport Utility 4WD 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive Vortec 5.3L V8 SFI Flex Fuel CapableDrive Satisfied!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 GMC Yukon SLT2 with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKFK33039R223101
Stock: 8710B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
