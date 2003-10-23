Used 1992 GMC Yukon for Sale Near Me

  • 1994 GMC Yukon
    used

    1994 GMC Yukon

    57,490 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $29,997

    Details
  • 1995 GMC Yukon
    used

    1995 GMC Yukon

    164,867 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,943

    Details
  • 1996 GMC Yukon SLE
    used

    1996 GMC Yukon SLE

    255,168 miles
    1 Accident, 9 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,200

    Details
  • 1997 GMC Yukon
    used

    1997 GMC Yukon

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,995

    Details
  • 1999 GMC Yukon SLE
    used

    1999 GMC Yukon SLE

    200,120 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,995

    Details
  • 1999 GMC Yukon SLE
    used

    1999 GMC Yukon SLE

    190,770 miles
    Title issue, 3 Owners, Lease

    $3,750

    Details
  • 1999 GMC Yukon Denali
    used

    1999 GMC Yukon Denali

    176,114 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,795

    Details
  • 1999 GMC Yukon SLT
    used

    1999 GMC Yukon SLT

    329,700 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,988

    Details
  • 2001 GMC Yukon SLE in White
    used

    2001 GMC Yukon SLE

    140,669 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $6,990

    Details
  • 2001 GMC Yukon Denali in Silver
    used

    2001 GMC Yukon Denali

    75,041 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $12,995

    Details
  • 2001 GMC Yukon SLE in Dark Blue
    used

    2001 GMC Yukon SLE

    268,397 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,400

    Details
  • 2001 GMC Yukon SLE in Dark Blue
    used

    2001 GMC Yukon SLE

    179,235 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,988

    Details
  • 2001 GMC Yukon Denali in Black
    used

    2001 GMC Yukon Denali

    167,000 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease

    $2,759

    Details
  • 2020 GMC Yukon Denali in Dark Blue
    used

    2020 GMC Yukon Denali

    11,125 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $63,244

    $12,995 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 GMC Yukon SLT in Silver
    used

    2018 GMC Yukon SLT

    12,734 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $49,863

    $6,003 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 GMC Yukon SLE in Silver
    used

    2006 GMC Yukon SLE

    182,182 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $5,000

    $1,599 Below Market
    Details
  • 2020 GMC Yukon Denali in Black
    used

    2020 GMC Yukon Denali

    2,499 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $65,900

    $10,698 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 GMC Yukon SLT2
    used

    2009 GMC Yukon SLT2

    205,358 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $9,490

    $4,444 Below Market
    Details

  • 5
    (100%)
Best car I own
S. Bradley,10/23/2003
A perfect "tank" for my teenaged (and now college aged) daughter! It holds ALL her stuff when packed to the gills with a cargo carrier on top. Mileage is surprisingly good (15-16 mpg) with its low gear ratio for towing. Its bright Bahama Blue with a red stripe and its good performance make it the only "sports car" in our family of SUVs. Some maintenance, but no real mechanical trouble compared to my two newer Tahoes. This is more like my trusy old suburban.
