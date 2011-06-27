  1. Home
Used 1992 GMC Yukon Consumer Reviews

More about the 1992 Yukon
List Price Estimate
$1,256 - $2,664
Best car I own

S. Bradley, 10/23/2003
A perfect "tank" for my teenaged (and now college aged) daughter! It holds ALL her stuff when packed to the gills with a cargo carrier on top. Mileage is surprisingly good (15-16 mpg) with its low gear ratio for towing. Its bright Bahama Blue with a red stripe and its good performance make it the only "sports car" in our family of SUVs. Some maintenance, but no real mechanical trouble compared to my two newer Tahoes. This is more like my trusy old suburban.

