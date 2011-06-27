Used 2016 GMC Yukon XL SUV Consumer Reviews

XL for empty nesters Robert Bob , 02/10/2017 Denali 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 8A) 13 of 14 people found this review helpful This is a big SUV that doesn't feel big when driving. Easy to park and has a small turning radius. We often have our kids and grandkids with us and routinely haul 7 people in this and love the legroom and cargo room with everyone on board. The ride and quiet cabin are spectacular and the fuel mileage is better than expected. Has tons of torque and pulling our 4,000 lb boat is effortless. It is easy to back the boat up too with large mirrors and good backup camera. Like the auto leveling rear shocks. My only disappointment in the vehicle is GM's decision to eliminate the ability to pause and rewind live radio that my previous vehicles had. This was available before 2016 but GM eliminated it which is a shame. My 2015 GMC Canyon had this feature but a $70,000 vehicle doesn't. Doesn't make sense! Had trouble with torque converter clutch but dealer was able to resolve with fluid flush and new transmission fluid type. Problem caused shudder or vibration in 8th gear that felt like going over rumble strips. RPM fluctuated between 1600 and 1800 when TCC clutch was not happy. Downshifting into 7th gear would eliminate problem at the expense of poorer gas milage. Problem started at 16,000 miles. Have 17,000 miles on it now and problem is gone after fluid flush and change. Car is very quiet and subsequently any rattles are heard very easily. Chased a problem with a rattling/popping noise that sounded like is was coming from the right side dash area. Disassembled many components inside the glove box/dash area looking for it and finally found the noise was coming from the right front inner fender well! The noise could be duplicated by standing on and off the front part of the running board. The noise was from a loose spot weld on inner fender metal. Placing a section of close cell foam under panel solved the noise! Fixed by owner! Still not happy with GMC 22" wheels that cause harsh and rough ride. 22" wheels should not be an option on this car! Changed to Michelin Defender tires and solved vibration problems with original Bridgestone Dueler tires but this 22" size tire has low profile sidewalls which contributes to tires not absorbing bumps well and transmitting the bumps to the passengers. Car would ride much smoother on 18" or maybe 20" wheels. These wheels were a $2,400 option from GMC and it was a waste of money in my opinion. They are also very hard to keep clean and not very happy with the chrome plastic inserts on the wheels. Just learned the owner can't rotate tires and reset TPMS system without a special tool! This tool should be included with a $70,000 vehicle. Unfortunate that a simple routine simple maintenance task can't be accomplished without the $100 tool or a trip to the dealer or tire shop. If the TPMS system is not updated after wheel rotation, tire positions will not agree with dash display in the event of a tire problem. Have recent issue with powered running boards installed by GMC. They fail to extend when doors are opened occasionally. Both sides are affected. They have been lubricated and problem still exists. Car sits very high on 22” wheels and the running boards are critical for wife or kids to get in. Dealer service visit scheduled to diagnose/repair. Finally got dealer to recognize my intermittent running board problem by taking multiple video captures when they failed to extend or retract. They replaced the motors on both sides and they are now working normally. Torque converter clutch shudder returned at 35,000 miles. Dealer replaced trans fluid with a newer updated fluid that doesn’t absorb moisture. Problem has been resolved for now, again! Noticed leaking left axle seal while rotating tires. Taking back to dealer again to repair! Too bad the dealer didn’t notice this problem while changing trans fluid a week earlier! Still love the car and there is nothing comparable in the marketplace. Average MPG on Hwy is 23 and 19 around town. Added oil "catch can" at 37,000 miles and cleaned intake manifold and valves prior to addition. The catch can captures about 4 oz of breather oil every 4,000 miles. Running Amsoil Signature 0W-20 oil full synthetic with once a year change. Catch can should be installed when new to keep intake valves and manifold clean. GDI engines are prone to carbon buildup on valves due to design. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Think twice! Caleb Rutledge , 11/06/2017 Denali 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 8A) 12 of 13 people found this review helpful We bought this vehicle because we love the yukon Denali's. We replaced a 2009 Denali. Unfortunatly the price does not reflect the quality. We paid just under $85,000 out the door for our loaded Denali XL. We knew going in that there could be transmission problems because of other reviews. What we didn't know is that everything in this vehicle is cheaply made. It shows nice but is only "skin deep", and it has very thin skin. We are very disappointed in almost ever aspect of this vehicle, when you pay $85k for a vehicle you have certin expectations. It is on it's way back to the dealership for it's 3rd warranty work, on the engine ( same 6.2 from 2007-2014 ) we don't even mention the deterioating leather and low quality of materials to thhe dealer. Oh and the Yukon only has 21,000 miles so far. We are planning on selling it at this point, probably go to Toyota, BMW, or Mercedes-Benz for quality, GMC isn't cutting it for the price tag they want.

Dumped it after 6 months rob kowalski , 12/24/2017 Denali 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 8A) 10 of 11 people found this review helpful Bought this SUV brand new. Loved the ride height, power, and engine sound. We have 4 small kids. The only way to change the rear zone temp is from the rear. My kids were in car seats, and too young to manage the controls anyway. Bad design. Heat was either on or off, couldn't adjust temp. After five weeks the rear view camera stopped working every third time we put it in reverse. GMC replaced center console 3 times and it never fixed. I told them it must be a wiring issue but they said that is too hard and expensive to try to fix. It was a brand new truck! They told me they were going to charge me $3200. The truck was a few months old at that point, and I had bought it brand new from that dealer with 10 miles on it. After 5 months a plasticky smell started coming from heat. Dealer could not find anything wrong and said it must have been our fault and they were done. Lost a good bit of money but traded it in for another Sienna minivan. So much happier again.

Very Disappointed in GMC YUKON Shelly Bowen , 02/14/2018 SLT 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A) 7 of 8 people found this review helpful At 53,000 miles the luggage rack came loose and would hit the top on the Yukon and sound like someone hit it with a big boulder. It wasn't covered under the warranty or Ext warranty. The dealer did talk to GMC and it cost us $100.00 instead of $1200.00 but instead of replacing with the Chrome Railing like it had they replaced it with solid black. Also, the control panel that is on the front window fell off and messed up the automatic lights as well as the cruise control. The seat belt would not retract after we picked it up at the dealer after they fixed the roof rails/luggage rack. So, back in the shop. Very disappointed after paying over $60,000.00 for a vehicle that continues to have problems! It's was our first GMC and our LAST GMC!!! We have friends that has had some of the same issues with.