Estimated values
1997 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,080
|$10,713
|$12,686
|Clean
|$6,253
|$9,486
|$11,240
|Average
|$4,598
|$7,034
|$8,347
|Rough
|$2,944
|$4,582
|$5,454
Estimated values
1997 Pontiac Firebird 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,147
|$3,491
|$4,221
|Clean
|$1,896
|$3,092
|$3,739
|Average
|$1,394
|$2,292
|$2,777
|Rough
|$893
|$1,493
|$1,814
Estimated values
1997 Pontiac Firebird Formula 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,354
|$2,562
|$2,684
|Clean
|$2,079
|$2,269
|$2,378
|Average
|$1,529
|$1,682
|$1,766
|Rough
|$979
|$1,096
|$1,154
Estimated values
1997 Pontiac Firebird 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,358
|$4,572
|$5,237
|Clean
|$2,966
|$4,049
|$4,639
|Average
|$2,181
|$3,002
|$3,445
|Rough
|$1,396
|$1,955
|$2,251
Estimated values
1997 Pontiac Firebird Formula 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,003
|$4,378
|$5,126
|Clean
|$2,652
|$3,877
|$4,542
|Average
|$1,951
|$2,875
|$3,373
|Rough
|$1,249
|$1,873
|$2,204
Estimated values
1997 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,982
|$10,105
|$11,806
|Clean
|$6,166
|$8,949
|$10,460
|Average
|$4,535
|$6,635
|$7,767
|Rough
|$2,903
|$4,322
|$5,075