Estimated values
1999 Nissan Sentra SE 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$915
|$1,646
|$2,037
|Clean
|$807
|$1,456
|$1,804
|Average
|$592
|$1,077
|$1,337
|Rough
|$378
|$697
|$871
Estimated values
1999 Nissan Sentra GXE 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$832
|$1,491
|$1,843
|Clean
|$734
|$1,319
|$1,632
|Average
|$539
|$975
|$1,210
|Rough
|$343
|$631
|$788
Estimated values
1999 Nissan Sentra SE Limited 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$906
|$1,457
|$1,752
|Clean
|$799
|$1,289
|$1,552
|Average
|$587
|$953
|$1,150
|Rough
|$374
|$617
|$749
Estimated values
1999 Nissan Sentra XE 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$737
|$1,399
|$1,752
|Clean
|$651
|$1,237
|$1,552
|Average
|$477
|$915
|$1,150
|Rough
|$304
|$592
|$749