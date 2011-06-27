Estimated values
2011 Nissan LEAF SV 4dr Hatchback w/Cold Weather Pkg (electric DD) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,138
|$5,660
|$6,787
|Clean
|$3,852
|$5,273
|$6,307
|Average
|$3,279
|$4,498
|$5,347
|Rough
|$2,707
|$3,724
|$4,387
Estimated values
2011 Nissan LEAF SL 4dr Hatchback w/Cold Weather Pkg (electric DD) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,269
|$5,808
|$6,949
|Clean
|$3,973
|$5,411
|$6,457
|Average
|$3,383
|$4,616
|$5,474
|Rough
|$2,792
|$3,821
|$4,492
Estimated values
2011 Nissan LEAF SL 4dr Hatchback (electric DD) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,809
|$5,036
|$5,950
|Clean
|$3,545
|$4,692
|$5,529
|Average
|$3,018
|$4,002
|$4,687
|Rough
|$2,491
|$3,313
|$3,846
Estimated values
2011 Nissan LEAF SV 4dr Hatchback (electric DD) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,624
|$4,771
|$5,626
|Clean
|$3,373
|$4,444
|$5,228
|Average
|$2,872
|$3,792
|$4,432
|Rough
|$2,370
|$3,139
|$3,636