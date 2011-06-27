Used 1992 GMC Suburban Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveFour wheel drive
CylindersV8V8V8
Combined MPG13no12
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveFour wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)11/16 mpgno11/15 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)462.0/672.0 mi.0/0 mi.462.0/630.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity42.0 gal.42.0 gal.42.0 gal.
Combined MPG13no12
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque300 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm300 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm300 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size5.7 l5.7 l5.7 l
Horsepower210 hp @ 4000 rpm190 hp @ 4000 rpm210 hp @ 4000 rpm
CylindersV8V8V8
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Measurements
Height68.8 in.68.8 in.68.8 in.
Wheel base131.5 in.131.5 in.131.5 in.
Length218.9 in.218.9 in.218.9 in.
Width76.4 in.76.4 in.76.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Tangier Orange
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Dark Garnet Red Metallic
  • Black
  • Bahama Blue Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Light French Blue Metallic
  • White
  • Light Beige Metallic
  • Medium Dark Teal Metallic
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • Dark Argent Metallic
  • Victory Red
