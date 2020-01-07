Used 1991 GMC Sierra 3500 for Sale Near Me
- 56,977 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,950
Tim's Truck Capital - Epsom / New Hampshire
4-Speed Automatic HD with Overdrive, 4WD.** WHOLESALE SPECIAL ** Check out this Great Deal at " AS - IS " Wholesale Pricing!! We need to make room and for a Select Time, Limited Amounts of our Inventory has been Reduced to " AS - IS Wholesale Pricing. These Deals Won't Last Long, so Stop by Mon-Fri 8 to 8 / Sat 8 to 6, However we are Closed on Sundays.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 GMC Sierra 3500 SLE1 with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Standard Cab, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTHK34U76E148363
Stock: ZC1381A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-11-2020
- 143,860 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,000
Wilson's Auto Sales - Knoxville / Tennessee
**CLEAN CARFAX**, **ONE OWNER**, **5-SPEED MANUAL**. 2006 GMC Sierra 3500 Work Truck DRW Victory Red CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Wilson's Auto Sales, LLC is an used car dealership in Knoxville, TN that serves Halls, Gibbs, Corryton, Union, Clinton, Powell, Farragut, Lenoir City, Maryville, Sevierville and many other East Tennessee counties. Your safety is our Top Priority. We are constantly sanitizing our vehicles, offices, showroom, etc. Our delivery drivers will sanitize the vehicle before taking it to you. Drivers will wear a mask & gloves & will re-sanitize the vehicle before exiting. Any remaining paperwork will be carefully handled & delivered to the customer for completion, all while maintaining a safe social distance of no less than 6 feet. If you require additional safeguards, please reach out to our team.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 GMC Sierra 3500 Work Truck with Towing Hitch, Rear Bench Seats, 8ft Bed, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTJC39U16E202490
Stock: 3660
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 141,221 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$11,995
A New England Auto and Truck Superstore - Suffield / Connecticut
2003 GMC 3500: DRW, 4x4, 6.6 L Turbo Diesel engine, Allison Transmission, 5th wheel hitch set up, crew cab, long bed with upgraded tow package.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 GMC Sierra 3500 SLE with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTJK33133F161528
Stock: 161528
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 265,629 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$15,995
Jarrett Gordon Ford Davenport - Davenport / Florida
4 Wheel Drive. $ $ $ $ $ I knew that would get your attention!!! Now that I have it, let me tell you a little bit about this outstanding DRW SLE that is currently priced to sell* Optional equipment includes: Heavy-Duty Power Package, Engine: Duramax 6600 Turbo Diesel V8, Transmission: Allison 1000 5-Speed Automatic, Front Reclining Bucket Seats, Radio: ETR AM/FM Stereo w/6-Disc CD Changer, Chrome Plated Stainless Steel Tubular Assist Steps, Tire: Spare LT215/85R16E On/Off-Road BW, Heavy-Duty Rear Locking Differential, 6-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster, Power Heated Camper-Style Outside Rearview Mirrors...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 GMC Sierra 3500 SLE with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Stereo.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTJK332X4F221878
Stock: 42430B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- 40,428 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,000
Liberty Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Libertyville / Illinois
CARFAX One-Owner. Summit White 2006 GMC Sierra 3500 Work Truck 4WD 4-Speed Automatic HD with Overdrive Vortec 6.0L V8 SFI ***ONE OWNER***, LOCAL TRADE, 4-Speed Automatic HD with Overdrive, 4WD, ABS brakes, Front dual zone A/C.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 GMC Sierra 3500 Work Truck with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Standard Cab, 8ft Bed, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTHK34U06E178224
Stock: 620101B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-01-2020
- 142,100 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$21,995
Mildenberger Buick Chevrolet GMC - Hamilton / Montana
Check out this stunning ' LOW MILEAGE' White 2003 GMC 3500 SLT, 1 ton Professional Grade 4x4 crew cab long bed with matching A.R.E. locking topper with rack rails, a 6.6L Turbo Diesel pickup truck is attached to an Allison 5 speed automatic transmission with locking differential + rides on 16' Chrome dually wheels with mud flaps + 6 NEW tires. It has a Z85 HD towing suspension, rail protectors with 5th wheel port in bed, spray-on bedliner, cab marker lamps, cargo light, Chrome bumpers, tubular running boards, handles + grill guard. Enjoy a keyless entry fob with security. Inside you'll find Charcoal heated leather bucket seats with memory + lumbar support, overhead console, turbo boost gauges, Weather Tech mats, trailer brake controller, dual climate controls, a compass, leather tilt steering wheel + the sounds of a Pioneer AM-FM-AUX Stereo system with navigation. SAFETY features include 4 disk anti-lock brakes, Block heater, thermometer to detect icy conditions, front + side wind deflectors, power extendable camper mirrors, rear defroster with slider, fog lamps, auto dim mirror + dual front airbags. Come on down from Helena, Missoula or Flathead to get your best deal today or call 877-623-2177. Our service department has Professional Grade service technicians you can depend on. We have access to numerous financing options as well as sub-prime financing to help you. There is no better time to get a deal! ALSO ask us about; Chevy, Chevy Truck, Chevrolet, HD, 1500, 2500, 3500, GMC, GMC Truck, Cadillac, Buick, car, truck, SUV, 5th Wheel, towing, diesel, diesel pickup truck, XT4, XT5, Escalade, CTS, CT6, Sierra, Silverado, Equinox, Traverse, Suburban, Tahoe, Yukon, Yukon XL, Terrain, Acadia, Denali, High Country, price, sale, deal, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, GM, Malibu, Impala, Cruze, sedan, hatchback, wagon, Heavy Duty.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 GMC Sierra 3500 with AWD/4WD, Upgraded Engine, Rear Bench Seats, 8ft Bed, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTJK33133F141053
Stock: 20-167A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 172,699 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$13,000
Rockland Ford Lincoln - Thomaston / Maine
WHOLESALE AS IS RACK BODY
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 GMC Sierra 3500 SLT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTJK33DX6F254724
Stock: RC61883A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-11-2020
- 262,241 miles
$10,995
Iverson Chrysler Center - Mitchell / South Dakota
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 GMC Sierra 3500 SLT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTJK33204F185828
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 122,618 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$18,897
Patriot Buick GMC - Boyertown / Pennsylvania
Recent Arrival! Clean CARFAX. 2003 GMC Sierra 3500 167 WBAt Patriot Buick-GMC, we have the best selection of used and GM -Certified preowned vehicles. Conveniently located at the intersection of routes 100 & 73. We are one of the best dealerships, serving Allentown, Reading and Pottstown.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 GMC Sierra 3500 SLE with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, Electronic Folding Mirrors, Upgraded Stereo.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTJK33133F158743
Stock: G0334A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 242,028 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$14,995
Madina Auto Brokers - Fort Myers / Florida
CALL 239-288-5048 TO SET UP A TEST DRIVE OR TO MKE AN OFFER OR TO GET PRE APPROVED IF FINANCE IS NEEDED. YOU CAN ALSO APPLY ON LINE 24/7 TO GET A PRE APPROVAL ON OUR SECURED WEB-SITE JUST FILL IN ALL REQUIRED AREAS AND WE WILL GET BACK TO YOU ASAP. ALL INTERNET PRICES ARE CASH OR WAC PLUS TAX, TAG AND FEE'S WE ARE LOOKING FORWARD TO EARNING YOUR BUSINESS THANK YOU !
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 GMC Sierra 3500 SLE with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTJK39163E237160
Stock: IOJ200
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-27-2019
- 306,457 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,588
Bryden Ford - Durand / Illinois
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 GMC Sierra 3500 SLT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTHK332X5F818965
Certified Pre-Owned: No
