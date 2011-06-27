Used 2017 GMC Sierra 2500HD Crew Cab Consumer Reviews
Black & Chrome Beauty
I’ve driven many diesel powered pickups here at home and abroad for over 35 years. The new, 6.6L Diesel Duramax/Allison, is the center of Sierra’s Universe and maybe a home run for GM against its competition. The new hood scoop design brings conversation at every refueling stop. To bad Edmunds didn’t include any photos of this hood, on their review. This is a large pickup and not a sports car but folks this truck is a thrill to drive. It handles the road seconded to no other heavy duty pickup I’ve ever driven and again I’ve driven many. My wife, (5’ 115lbs), drives this vehicle with ease and can even parallel park. It’s quite ( wind, and tire noise is minimal and no diesel clatter! ),the interior is cavernous, the leather is top grade, the control knobs are large and easy to manipulate, storage and cup holders are everywhere, the infotainment system has been upgraded regularly and the voice recognition has improved. The torque this engine produces from approximately 1650rpms and flat throughout the rpm range makes towing my 12,000lb travel trailer with ease. I can’t wait to go out west and enjoy the Rocky Mountains. I only have 10k miles on it, I may add another review in the future but today I have to hit the road in my 2017 GMC 2500HD Diesel Sierra Denali. I did give it a couple of 4 Stars because, it didn’t have lights in the glove boxes and center console and no automatic up/down lighted running boards but the was easily rectified.
1st American Built truck in 20 years
This is an excellent truck, I was looking for a diesel from all the American trucks, I test drove all the trucks and read about all of them. All the reviews on GMC Denali HD2500 Diesel Duramax were dead on. I only had one issue when I first purchased the truck which was a leak with my master cylinder. They fixed it without hesitation and also painted the part of the frame below the master cylinder that took out the paint on the frame. I purchased the truck on November 30th, 2016 in Idaho, it now has 42,000 miles, we go back and forth between California and into Canada and everywhere in between quite a bit. First the interior, it's an extremely quiet truck, very minimal road noise. The Denali package is very comfortable, especially when it's blowing snow -26 degrees, you have the heated seats, heated steering wheel and just a comfy truck to drive. The only gripe about the A/C or heating system would be no vents in the back, it would be nice to have that and also more USB outlets in the rear for my kids while traveling long distances. The Duramax engine is an excellent motor, with the Allison transmission, it has lots of power and can pass multiple 16 wheelers without even sweating. The power band is very smooth as is the shifting on the transmission, we recently purchased a property in the NW and had to do some 4 wheeling to get to some of the lakes, it's a big truck but wasn't an issue to get back to these places. The sweet spot on this motor is 75mph, it will get 20 mpg, not bad for a 7,700 lbs truck. I still have the original Good year tires, they still have good life but will need get some winter tires for where we will be. I haven't bought an American car or truck for almost 20 years because of past bad experience with quality, I think all the American brands have really improved and so has GM brand, no complaints, great truck and if you're looking to haul a 5th wheeler or horse trailer, this will not be a problem.
New Duramxx
Folks were nice and knowledgeble. Unfortunately i asked for a loaner pick up or a large SUV and was stuck with the smallest Buick SUV that i'd ever seen. Not the dealers fault, but there is still a tapping in my Duramax engine that they say is normal, this is the noisiest Duramax i've ever owned, and i've had 5 of them. All the others were a pleasure to drive with plenty of power, this one is pathetic. The only reason i'm keeping it is because the new Ford front ends are ugly, as soon as Ford changes their headlights i'll be getting rid of this GMC and going back to a Ford F250 King Ranch. It's very doubtful that this will be published but as stated below, you have my permission to publish... Still same issues with a little over 16,000 miles, still will buy a Ford next time. Have 26,000 miles on this truck now. Still has tapping in Engine and still waiting for Ford to update their front end look, when that happens this GMC is history.
