Used 2015 GMC Sierra 2500HD Double Cab Consumer Reviews
Great Diesel Truck
Bought this SLT model after trading in a 13 2500 HD Denali. Needed to pull a 16000 lb Fiver camper. This Pickup has extreme power and smooth shifting. Thought about getting a single rear tire toner till I realized the only difference was an extra leaf spring is all. I had automatic step sides that come down when you open the door and that made access in and out easy even the wife enjoys it. I have 13000 on it now. I guess I don't see any issue with the headlights seem the same although I did notice at the parts counter upgraded bulbs on the counter so maybe that fixed the issue. I especially like the bright lights in the side mirrors for backing up at night. No problems with the leather or accessories, I did get extended warranty just in case. mileage varies about 8 mph pulling the camper and 17 mpg on the highway not pulling town about 15. Seems like a great pickup more to come.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
2015 Sierra HD diesel
So, yes. The SD card reader is pretty much useless. But all of the storage is amazing. The 6.6 is amazing along with the Allison transmission. I'm getting 17 in town and 20-21 on highway. Towing my tractor around is a breeze almost forget it's behind me. I did read the other reviews and the gap at the tailgate is real, and it does let a lot of dust in, However you can buy a seal kit for it. The safety features are cool. With the vibrating seats, lane departure detection, and back up camera, if you crash and it's your fault. It is actually your fault. bottom line I've owned a lot of vehicles, other than a minivan which I haven't owned but have been in and was amazed at the comfort and room this is the best and most useful vehicle you can get.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
2015 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT 6.0l V8
Bought the truck in June of 2015 (used) after a very short ownership by the previous owner and since put on only around 25k miles. Never had any problems. Fuel milage is obviously not that great but even all things considered it could definitely be a bit better than it is (getting around 15hwy-10city) with regular gas. The cabin; even at highway speed is very quiet and reasonably comfortable. Ride quality isn't that great but then again what do you expect out of a HD chassis so i usually look past that. I've only ever used the truck for towing once, and it was a decently heavy load (trailer and an ltd country squire station wagon) and it did half decent the entire 150 mile or so trip...although it did struggle a little going up some steeper grades. Gas mileage went down quite a bit to around 9mpg average. All in all its a good truck and even 4 years later in 2019, its still holding its value good.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Sierra 2500HD
Related Used 2015 GMC Sierra 2500HD Double Cab info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner