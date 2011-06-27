  1. Home
Used 2015 GMC Sierra 2500HD Double Cab Consumer Reviews

4.7
3 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Great Diesel Truck

Tom, 12/23/2015
SLT 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
7 of 7 people found this review helpful

Bought this SLT model after trading in a 13 2500 HD Denali. Needed to pull a 16000 lb Fiver camper. This Pickup has extreme power and smooth shifting. Thought about getting a single rear tire toner till I realized the only difference was an extra leaf spring is all. I had automatic step sides that come down when you open the door and that made access in and out easy even the wife enjoys it. I have 13000 on it now. I guess I don't see any issue with the headlights seem the same although I did notice at the parts counter upgraded bulbs on the counter so maybe that fixed the issue. I especially like the bright lights in the side mirrors for backing up at night. No problems with the leather or accessories, I did get extended warranty just in case. mileage varies about 8 mph pulling the camper and 17 mpg on the highway not pulling town about 15. Seems like a great pickup more to come.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

2015 Sierra HD diesel

Jon, 10/20/2015
4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
4 of 5 people found this review helpful

So, yes. The SD card reader is pretty much useless. But all of the storage is amazing. The 6.6 is amazing along with the Allison transmission. I'm getting 17 in town and 20-21 on highway. Towing my tractor around is a breeze almost forget it's behind me. I did read the other reviews and the gap at the tailgate is real, and it does let a lot of dust in, However you can buy a seal kit for it. The safety features are cool. With the vibrating seats, lane departure detection, and back up camera, if you crash and it's your fault. It is actually your fault. bottom line I've owned a lot of vehicles, other than a minivan which I haven't owned but have been in and was amazed at the comfort and room this is the best and most useful vehicle you can get.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

2015 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT 6.0l V8

Eric, 02/21/2019
SLT 4dr Double Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
0 of 1 people found this review helpful

Bought the truck in June of 2015 (used) after a very short ownership by the previous owner and since put on only around 25k miles. Never had any problems. Fuel milage is obviously not that great but even all things considered it could definitely be a bit better than it is (getting around 15hwy-10city) with regular gas. The cabin; even at highway speed is very quiet and reasonably comfortable. Ride quality isn't that great but then again what do you expect out of a HD chassis so i usually look past that. I've only ever used the truck for towing once, and it was a decently heavy load (trailer and an ltd country squire station wagon) and it did half decent the entire 150 mile or so trip...although it did struggle a little going up some steeper grades. Gas mileage went down quite a bit to around 9mpg average. All in all its a good truck and even 4 years later in 2019, its still holding its value good.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
