Used 2015 GMC Sierra 2500HD Double Cab Consumer Reviews

Great Diesel Truck Tom , 12/23/2015 SLT 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) 7 of 7 people found this review helpful Bought this SLT model after trading in a 13 2500 HD Denali. Needed to pull a 16000 lb Fiver camper. This Pickup has extreme power and smooth shifting. Thought about getting a single rear tire toner till I realized the only difference was an extra leaf spring is all. I had automatic step sides that come down when you open the door and that made access in and out easy even the wife enjoys it. I have 13000 on it now. I guess I don't see any issue with the headlights seem the same although I did notice at the parts counter upgraded bulbs on the counter so maybe that fixed the issue. I especially like the bright lights in the side mirrors for backing up at night. No problems with the leather or accessories, I did get extended warranty just in case. mileage varies about 8 mph pulling the camper and 17 mpg on the highway not pulling town about 15. Seems like a great pickup more to come. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

2015 Sierra HD diesel Jon , 10/20/2015 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) 4 of 5 people found this review helpful So, yes. The SD card reader is pretty much useless. But all of the storage is amazing. The 6.6 is amazing along with the Allison transmission. I'm getting 17 in town and 20-21 on highway. Towing my tractor around is a breeze almost forget it's behind me. I did read the other reviews and the gap at the tailgate is real, and it does let a lot of dust in, However you can buy a seal kit for it. The safety features are cool. With the vibrating seats, lane departure detection, and back up camera, if you crash and it's your fault. It is actually your fault. bottom line I've owned a lot of vehicles, other than a minivan which I haven't owned but have been in and was amazed at the comfort and room this is the best and most useful vehicle you can get. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value