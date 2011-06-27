Used 2009 GMC Sierra 2500HD Extended Cab Consumer Reviews
Great Truck
This my first 3/4 ton truck. Now have 9000 miles on the clock. I have owned about ten 1/2 ton trucks over the last 40 years. I have owned mostly Ford trucks. GMC has really done well with this truck. It is the 6.0 gasser. I haul a travel trailer and perform routine around the house hauling. The powertrain and load performance difference between the GMC 1500 5.3 and 2500HD is huge. I get better gas mileage pulling a trailer with this truck vs. my 2008 GM 1500 5.3 gasser. I have been getting 17mpg on the highway without a load. 11 mpg pulling a 7000lb trailer on the highway. I believe the GM HD trucks are the way to go with either 6.0 gasser or the Duramax / Allison combination.
Great truck
Recently purchased an 09 GMC 2500HD with the 6.6L Duramax diesel 4WD. Came from an 08 Toyota Tundra 5.7L and the GMC can not only haul twice the weight and tow 5000lbs more but it also rides smoother when empty. It returns 20mpg unloaded on the highway and the engine note is just enough to remind you that you're driving a diesel but quiet enough to be mistaken for a gasser. The interior is also a nicer place to be than in the Toyota, with more style and materials of a slightly higher quality. The Allison transmission is very smooth and always shifts at the right times. Test drove against the F250 and found the GMC a better all rounder, that stopped and accelerated better. Payload equal.
Sponsored cars related to the Sierra 2500HD
Related Used 2009 GMC Sierra 2500HD Extended Cab info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner