Used 2004 GMC Sierra 2500 Crew Cab Consumer Reviews

5(43%)4(28%)3(29%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.1
7 reviews
Worst truck I'e ever owned

RockStedE, 07/29/2010
2 of 5 people found this review helpful

Truly a masterpiece of "poor" engineering. 2004 sierra 2500 with a duramax diesel and Alison transmission. Had to replace the intermediate steering shaft the first year. The vehicle constantly looses prime and shuts down. Here's the kicker . The oil pressure gauge flutters and the annoying chime rings constantly indicating low oil pressure. The cluster panel has been changed twice, the oil pressure sending unit has been changed three times. They even changed the oil pump? Still, no fix. This truck has been a nightmare from day one!

Report Abuse

Not Happy!

Roscoe, 09/03/2010
2 of 5 people found this review helpful

This vehicle became a nightmare after about 10,000 miles. First the steering shaft failed ... ? That's right, the steering shaft! Next the instrument cluster had to be replaced since the low oil pressure warning kept chiming. It still chimes uncontrollably after replacing the oil pressure sending unit three times, the oil and filter five times (when it didn't need it), and get this ... they changed the oil pump and the thing still chimes at will! The truck rides like a tank. Now the steering gear box needs to be replaced. There are less than 85,000 miles on this pig!

Report Abuse

A Nice Truck!

mark1qhorsey, 03/12/2004
1 of 3 people found this review helpful

We've driven a 2004 Sierra 2500HD(crew cab)for about 1000 miles. Roomy, excellent fit and finish and performance. I really like the instruments, (XM radio-rocks!) and seat belts. Yes. It's a nice touch to embed the belts into the front seat backs. Gas mileage is average-13.5 mpg here. The instant fuel economy readout helps optimize mpg. We use 88 octaine. GMC convert. Nice Truck!

Report Abuse

Light Duty GMC 2500 4X4 Crew Cab SLT

Ameritruck, 04/14/2005
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

2004 light duty Sierra 2500 4x4 crew cab w/6-1/2' box. A very comfortable, capable hauler of people and cargo. Rear seat area is huge. Seats are very comfortable. Ride is a little choppy unloaded, but that is to be expected. Smoother ride than GMC 2500 Heavy Duty. Tracks down the road very nicely. (This next comment is not a flame, I'm a truck guy, not a "brand guy") Much better than Ford 250, which tended to wander a bit - that may have been due to the more aggressive off- road tires on the Ford. With a bed cover in place, gas mileage went from 17.5 mpg highway to just over 18 mpg highway. Every bit helps. XM radio is worth every cent. On-Star is invaluable. Great dealer support during sale.

Report Abuse

great drive train, rough to ride

payne600, 02/04/2004
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

The drive train is very good at this point. The ride is a major disappointment. I don't know why they come with such small tires for this size truck.

Report Abuse
