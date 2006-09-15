Used 1990 GMC Sierra 2500 for Sale Near Me
- 248,948 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$4,990
- 312,342 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,988
- 148,505 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$11,999
- 226,325 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$4,988
alex ,09/15/2006
This trucks has 208,000 miles on her. At about 200 thousand miles put in a new tranny. The engine still runs strong. Had to put both new front axles. Pitmin arm and idler arm. Now needs brakes and ball joints. But for the age of this truck, I love it. It hasn't got and rust. It doesn't do the best on gas. But I love driving it, being high off the ground. I think the engine will last until 300 thousand miles. It is the 5.7 V8. It accelerates slow, but if you need to make a highway pass, you'll have plenty of power. Great work truck