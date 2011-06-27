  1. Home
Used 2013 GMC Sierra 1500 Extended Cab Consumer Reviews

4.0
2 reviews
This truck is awesome

augthedog, 07/16/2013
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

The SLT version of this truck is totally awesome. It is quiet, powerful, solid and gets 21 MPG with the 5.3 engine. GM hit the mark with this truck and if not for the year end sale I would have bought the 2014. This truck is like a Cadillac inside and rides like one. Love it.

No more GM, under 50k and warranty work 3 times

Pete, 05/26/2016
SLE 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A)
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

I bought a new truck for reliability and that is not what I have gotten from this truck. When I bought the truck (26K), I had to return it the next day because the flywheel was jacked up, and they had to replace it. Then before it hit 45k miles, the entire left lifter bank collapsed, and it had to be returned for more warranty work. 2 months later, I had to return it again because there was an issue with the emissions and it was throwing a check engine code. Just yesterday, the check engine light starts blinking and the truck goes into limp mode. I shut it off and check the oil (I bought it certified pre owned and the dealer still changes the oil and rotates the tires for free) oil is ok, but low. I start it up, light is still blinking and in limp mode, but I have to get it right up the street to the shop. light goes off and the truck has been ok...for now...its like a time bomb.

Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
