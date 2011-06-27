Used 2003 GMC Sierra 1500 Regular Cab Consumer Reviews
Couldn't ask for anything more.
6 years later, I'm still happy with my purchase. It's been a great truck with no worries. The only problem I've had is not getting the speedometer fixed before the recall ran out. My own fault. Other than that, only oil changes for over 120k miles. Reliability on these trucks is second-to-none. I have three friends with the same body style (one '04 and two '05's) and all have over 100k miles w/only 3 problems. My speedometer went out @ 105k. On the '05, his alternator went out @ 134k and his tranny went @ 166k. Using the gold standard of reliability, he has an '01 Camry. The starter went @ 150k and the tranny @ 160k. GM seems to be catching up to the Japanese automakers. Great job.
Best Truck on the market
Original owner. 130k miles. RELIABILITY-I've only had 2 problems, and 1 (speedometer) was a recall. The catalytic converter went out at 115k, but other than that, no rattles, no squeaks, not even a brake job. Overall reliability is good, better than my Toyota Matrix. DRIVETRAIN-GM says this V6 has less HP than Ford's, but this pickup (w/3.42 rear end) sure feels stronger than my brother's (w/3.55). No oil leaks at 130k, no slips in the tranny. INTERIOR-I like it, but most auto critics say it looks cheap. Seats are plush and ride is comfy. Overall reliability may belong to Honda/Toyota, but GM's powertrain sold me. None of the tranny problems typical of Hondas, better engines than Toyota.
Great Truck
I have taken all the makes for this type of truck for a test drive, and this truck was the one. The GMC has the best handeling/comfort, good power and excellent seats and interior(did not look tastless or cheasy).Hardly any wind noise and no annoying vibrations. Build quality I am most impressed with. Someone in a Mustang t-boned the truck on the drivers side and caused 3K worth of damage. Totaled the Mustang. Most importantly no one was injured. I got the truck back after the body shop fixed and cleaned it up.Hats off to the guys at the body shop and to the GMC division for building a great truck keeping my wife safe.
great design, but GM almost blows it...
I use mine as a strict work truck,; cloth seats, rubber floor mat and auto was only option. Easiest vehicle to drive I have own; very docile and predictable. But GM botched the steering shaft coupler; rattles across rough terrain.
American Made
With 50,000 miles on the odometer I couldnt be more pleased with the way this truck has held up. Don't try telling a GMC owner that his truck is a Chevy. I have been more than pleased with this trucks reliability, fuel consumption and overall satisfaction. Equipped with the 4.8 and an aftermarket Hyptertech chip gives this truck enough power to scare V8 Mustangs and Camaros. Add that with a bed to haul pretty much anything and a good tow capacity make this truck ideal for a high school or college student that can be assured of safety in an accident should that occur. Overall a great buy!
