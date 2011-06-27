Used 1991 GMC Sierra 1500 Extended Cab Consumer Reviews

I'm a GM truck man, that's all I drive chuck rogge , 06/26/2005 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I bought the truck from a friend, and I had to put a new tranny in it before I could drive it. That is all I have had to do the truck. It has been a really good truck for me. I used to drive it to work(1200 miles a month) over a mountain pass and never let me down. Report Abuse

Great truck wingswomennbeer , 09/13/2007 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Bought this truck about two years ago and have not had a problem since. Dropped a brand new engine and transmission in and it runs perfect. I have flowmaster mufflers coming off of edelbrock headers get 24 miles to the gallon on the highway with a 350 v8 which is unheard of. Runs perfect and no imperfections or complaints at all. Report Abuse