Used 1990 GMC Sierra 1500 Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Drive Type
|Four wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|V6
|V6
|Combined MPG
|16
|18
|18
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Four wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|15/19 mpg
|16/22 mpg
|16/22 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|510.0/646.0 mi.
|544.0/748.0 mi.
|544.0/748.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|34.0 gal.
|34.0 gal.
|34.0 gal.
|Combined MPG
|16
|18
|18
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|235 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
|235 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
|235 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Base engine size
|4.3 l
|4.3 l
|4.3 l
|Horsepower
|160 hp @ 4000 rpm
|160 hp @ 4000 rpm
|160 hp @ 4000 rpm
|Cylinders
|V6
|V6
|V6
|Turning circle
|no
|54.5 ft.
|43.0 ft.
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|Measurements
|Height
|73.8 in.
|70.4 in.
|70.4 in.
|Wheel base
|141.5 in.
|155.5 in.
|117.5 in.
|Length
|218.0 in.
|237.0 in.
|194.0 in.
|Width
|76.4 in.
|76.4 in.
|76.4 in.
|Maximum payload
|no
|no
|1879.0 lbs.
