Used 1990 GMC Sierra 1500 for Sale Near Me

- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,995
Bristol Auto Mall - Levittown / Pennsylvania
*.E-Z FINANCE Everyone Approved* *Bad Credit No Problem A Job Is Your Credit* *For fast loan approval click FINANCING at www.bristollautomall.com* *ALL CREDIT APPROVED! DEALERSHIP DISCLAIMER - *ADVERTISED PRICE EXCLUDES REGISTRATION, TAX AND FINANCE CHARGES. ADVERTISED SPECIAL OFFER IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE AND CANNOT BE COMBINED WITH ANY OTHER OFFER. ADVERTISED VEHICLES AND ALL INFORMATION MAY BE SOLELY USED FOR ILLUSTRATION PURPOSES ONLY AND AS A GENERAL REFERENCE AND GUIDE AND REPRESENTATION OF OUR PAST PHYSICAL INVENTORY AND SIMILAR VEHICLES IN OUR LOT. NOT RESPONSIBLE FOR TYPOGRAPHICAL ERRORS
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1994 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE with 6000lb Towing Capacity, Standard Cab.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTDC14ZXRZ514857
Stock: 7463
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 278,956 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$2,500
Surfside Auto Company - Norfolk / Virginia
1994 GMC SIERRA C1500, EXTENDED CAB, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, POWER LOCKS, NEWLY SERVICED AND INSPECTED! COME CHECK IT OUT TODAY! GOOD RELIABLE VEHICLE! THIS TRUCK HAS LOTS OF SERVICE RECORDS, ITS FROM SOUTH CAROLINA AND IS VERY CLEAN UNDER IT. NO RUST. CALL 7573059220 www.surfsideautocompany.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1994 GMC Sierra 1500 SL with 6000lb Towing Capacity, Extended Cab.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2GTEC19H6R1516845
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 102,548 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$10,900
Dutchs Ford - Mount Sterling / Kentucky
Navigation / GPS, Local Trade, 4WD / 4 Wheel Drive. 1999 Pewter Metallic GMC 2D Standard Cab Sierra 1500 SLPower Running Boards, Power Rear Tailgate, Tailgate StepClick the Autocheck button for a FREE full history report on any of ANY of our vehicles, courtesy of Dutch's Auto!Get the deal that you deserve at Dutch's!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 GMC Sierra 1500 SL with AWD/4WD, Standard Cab, 3500lb Towing Capacity.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTEK14W7XE521184
Stock: 521184
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 11-04-2019
- 10,537 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$43,999
Lone Star Chevrolet - Houston / Texas
Certified Pre-Owned 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT. 1-Owner. Clean Carfax. DRIVER ALERT PACKAGE I includes Front and Rear Park Assist Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert and Rear Cross Traffic Alert, PREMIUM GMC INFOTAINMENT SYSTEM WITH 8' DIAGONAL COLOR TOUCH-SCREEN INCLUDES MULTI-TOUCH DISPLAY Bluetooth streaming audio for music and most phones, CONVENIENCE PACKAGE includes bucket seats with center console ventilated front seats rear sliding power window Universal Home Remote 2 USB ports with auxiliary input. We've extended the Powertrain Limited Warranty to 6 years or 100,000 miles for greater peace of mind. Plus, every Certified Pre-Owned Chevrolet, Buick, and GMC vehicle is inspected and reconditioned by authorized trained technicians to meet GM standards. There's more. We look out for you even after your purchase with our exclusive CPO Scheduled Maintenance Program with two included maintenance visits! Chat, email or call today to schedule your test drive and experience the difference for yourself! Please verify any information in question with Lone Star Chevrolet, located at: 18800 Northwest Fwy, Houston, TX, 77065. Visit us online at www.LoneStarChevrolet.com or call (866) 665-9782.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GTP8DED4KG216412
Stock: TKG216412
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 6,974 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$54,987$8,945 Below Market
Mark Martin Motors - Manheim / Pennsylvania
ULTIMATE PACKAGE, HEADS UP DISPLAY, NAVIGATION, SUNROOF, BACKUP CAMERA, HEATED AND COOLED FRONT SEATS, HEATED REAR SEATS, POWER RUNNING BOARDS, INTEGRATED TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL, 22 INCH WHEELS, GO TO MARKMARTINMOTORS.COM - NO HAGGLE PRICING - 106 POINT CERTIFIED INSPECTION - FINANCING AVAILABLE NATIONWIDE - WE WELCOME YOUR TRADES NO PRICINGGAMES WITH HIDDEN FEES! CALL US FOR YOUR OUT THE DOOR PRICE. Call Us Today @ 717-664-2222! We are located in Lancaster PA near Harrisburg and Philadelphia.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTU9FEL4KZ421974
Stock: 6349SP
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 11,305 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$19,998$3,794 Below Market
Quality Auto Center - Lynnwood / Washington
*BUY FROM HOME!* *DEALER COST ON NATIONWIDE SHIPPING* CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive, Black Cloth. V8 Odometer is 2904 miles below market average! Let's make this short and sweet - WE LOVE CARS. We are three generations of car lovers who created a BOUTIQUE style car buying experience. Each car in our inventory is hand picked for the highest QUALITY. Check it out for yourself and visit our website at Qautocenter.com All vehicles plus Tax Title Licensing fees and a $150 negotiable documentary fee. See dealer for complete details. Vehicle subject to sell.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 GMC Sierra 1500 with Tire Pressure Warning, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Standard Cab, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTN1LEC5JZ276341
Stock: 276341
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 6,033 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$64,999$8,805 Below Market
Connell Chevrolet - Costa Mesa / California
*BUY WITH CONFIDENCE12-Month/12,000-Mile Bumper-to-Bumper Limited Warranty, 6-Year/100,000-Mile Powertrain Limited Warranty, $ Deductible, Includes two maintenance visits as part of the Certified Pre-Owned Scheduled Maintenance Program, 172-Point Inspection by Chevrolet factory-certified technicians. CarFax Vehicle History Report, Vehicle Exchange Program: 3 Day / 150 Mile Guarantee, 3-Month Trial Of OnStar Safety & Security Plan and Connected Services, Satellite radio-equipped vehicles include a 3-month trial to SiriusXM All Access package*All vehicles pricing are net of factory rebates and incentives and are excluded of leases.All advertised prices are net of factory rebates. Leases are excluded. Some rebates have eligibility requirements. Please ask for details.CARFAX 1-Owner, GMC Certified, ONLY 5,841 Miles! EPA 26 MPG Hwy/22 MPG City! Nav System, Heated/Cooled Seats, Bed Liner, Hitch, 4x4, Heated Rear Seat, Turbo Charged Engine, Chrome Wheels, ENGINE, DURAMAX 3.0L TURBO-DIESEL I6OPTION PACKAGESDENALI ULTIMATE PACKAGE includes (CWM) Technology Package, (PDJ) Driver Alert Package II, (CF5) sunroof, (BRS) GMC MultiPro Power Steps, (SFE) wheel locks, LPO and (SMF) 22" multi-dimensional polished aluminum wheels, DENALI CARBONPRO EDITION includes (SGM) 22" high gloss Black wheels, LPO, (PDV) MultiPro Audio System by Kicker and CarbonPro Composite Bed. ENGINE, DURAMAX 3.0L TURBO-DIESEL I6 (277 hp [206.6 kW] @ 3750 rpm, 460 lb-ft of torque [623.7 N-m] @ 1500 rpm) (Includes (KW5) 220-amp alternator and (K05) engine block heater.), TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE includes (UVS) HD Surround Vision, (DRZ) Rear Camera Mirror, (UVN) Bed View Camera and (UV6) Multicolor 15" Diagonal Head-Up Display, DRIVER ALERT PACKAGE II includes (UEU) Forward Collision Alert, (UHX) Lane Keep Assist/Lane Departure Warning, (UHY) Automatic Emergency Braking, (UKJ) Front Pedestrian BrakingBUY WITH CONFIDENCE12-Month/12,000-Mile Bumper-to-Bumper Limited Warranty, 6-Year/100,000-Mile Powertrain Limited Warranty, $0 Deductible, 24/7 Roadside Assistance , Includes two maintenance visits with the GMC CPO Scheduled Maintenance Program, CarFax Vehicle History Report , 172-Point Inspection and Reconditioning, Vehicle Exchange Program: 3 Day / 150 Mile Guarantee, 3-Month trial of OnStar Safety & Security Plan and Connected Services, Satellite radio-equipped vehicles include a 3-month trial to the SiriusXM All Access content packageWHO WE ARECONNELL CHEVROLET SERVING ORANGE COUNTY SINCE 1964 THE ORANGE COUNTY ORIGINALHorsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTU9FET9LZ173674
Stock: L173674L
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 10,742 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$41,500
RLB Sales & Leasing - Fort Worth / Texas
1-Owner, Navigation System, Backup Camera, Chrome Wheels, Leather Seats, Auto Climate Control, Running Boards, 4x4, Heated Seats, Crew Cab, Non Smoker, Bose High End Sound Package, Premium Audio Package, Premium Wheels, Tonneau Cover, 100 Amps Alternator, 10-Way Power Driver's Seat Adjuster, 110-Volt AC Power Outlet, 150 Amp Alternator, 1st & 2nd Row Color-Keyed Carpeted Floor Mats, 20" x 9" Chrome Clad Aluminum Wheels, 2-Speed Active Electronic AutoTrac Transfer Case, 3.42 Rear Axle Ratio, 4.2" Diagonal Color Display Driver Info Center, 6" Rectangular Chromed Tubular Assist Steps, 6-Speaker Audio System, Auto-Dimming Inside Rear-View Mirror, Auxiliary External Transmission Oil Cooler, Bose Speaker System, Chrome Bodyside Moldings, Chrome Door Handles, Chrome Mirror Caps, Color-Keyed Carpeting, Deep-Tinted Glass, Driver & Front Passenger Illuminated Vanity Mirrors, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Electric Rear-Window Defogger, Enhanced Driver Alert Package, EZ Lift & Lower Tailgate, Floor Mounted Console, Forward Collision Alert, Front Frame-Mounted Black Recovery Hooks, Front Full Feature Power Reclining Bucket Seats, GMC 4G LTE, GMC Connected Access, HD Radio, Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Heavy-Duty Rear Locking Differential, High-Performance LED Headlamps, Integrated Trailer Brake Controller, IntelliBeam Automatic High Beam On/Off Headlight, Lane Keep Assist, Leather Wrapped Heated Steering Wheel, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel w/Cruise Controls, LED Cargo Box Lighting, LED Tailamps w/Signature, Low Speed Forward Automatic Braking, Manual Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column, Navigation System, OnStar & GMC Connected Services Capable, Power Adjustable Pedals, Power Folding & Adjustable Heated Outside Mirrors, Power Sliding Rear Window w/Defogger, Power Windows w/Driver Express Up & Down, Preferred Equipment Group 4SA, Radio: AM/FM/GMC Infotainment & Navigation, Rear 60/40 Folding Bench Seat (Folds Up), Rear Wheelhouse Liners, Remote Keyless Entry, Remote Locking Tailgate, Remote Vehicle Starter System, Single Slot CD/MP3 Player, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, SLT Crew Cab Premium Plus Package, SLT eAssist Package, Soft Folding Tonneau Cover (LPO), Spray-On Pickup Box Bed Liner w/GMC Logo, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Theft Deterrent System (Unauthorized Entry), Thin Profile LED Fog Lamps, Trailering Equipment, Ultrasonic Front & Rear Park Assist, Universal Home Remote, Wireless Charging.This GMC is in superb condition inside and out, and has been adult-owned, driven, and garage kept. There are no dimples, dents, depressions, scrapes, nor scratches anywhere. The paint is in fantastic condition as is the trim grill, bumpers, glass etc. The wheels are in superb condition with no abrasions. The interior of this vehicle has no rips, tears, burns, stains, nor worn spots on the seats, carpet, door panels, nor anywhere else. It drives and looks fantastic.This vehicle has full factory bumper-to-bumper warranty still in-effect. CARFAX One-Owner.4WD 8-Speed Automatic EcoTec3 5.3L V8Recent Arrival! Odometer is 29373 miles below market average! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GTU2NER7JG168392
Stock: RB168392
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 3,589 miles
$59,995$14,350 Below Market
Dutton Buick GMC - Riverside / California
Yes! We're Open. Call to Schedule a Test Drive. GMC CERTIFIED! Sierra 1500 Denali Clean CARFAX. Onyx Black 4WD 10-Speed Automatic 3.0L I6 Recent Arrival! Odometer is 1983 miles below market average! 22/26 City/Highway MPG GMC Certified Pre-Owned Details: * 172 Point Inspection * Warranty Deductible: $0 * 24 months/24,000 miles (whichever comes first) CPO Scheduled Maintenance Plan and 3 days/150 miles (whichever comes first) Vehicle Exchange Program * Limited Warranty: 12 Month/12,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from certified purchase date * Vehicle History * Powertrain Limited Warranty: 72 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * Transferable Warranty * Roadside Assistance
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTU9FET4LZ134099
Stock: 34099
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 05-19-2020
- 6,066 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$60,999$13,189 Below Market
Sunrise Buick GMC Covington Pike - Memphis / Tennessee
Low mileage Like New Denali Certified not many like this around!!!Sunrise has been in business for 30 years. We have been serving the Mid-souths automotive needs by giving a good quality vehicle at an affordable price. The vehicles have been inspected by our award winning service department by GM Certified technicians. Come visit Sunrise on Covington Pike for your next Sunrise Certified used vehicle. Please call 901.372.8000 to answer any questions or to schedule an appointment . or email at www.Tlee@sunrisememphis.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTU9FEL7LZ140625
Stock: X14851R
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-18-2020
- certified
2019 GMC Sierra 1500 AT45,110 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$53,499$7,811 Below Market
Flow Chevrolet Buick GMC - Winston Salem / North Carolina
HEATED LEATHER SEATS!, SUNROOF/MOONROOF!, BACK UP CAMERA!, BLUETOOTH HANDSFREE!, CLEAN CARFAX ONE OWNER!, Following Distance Indicator, Forward Collision Alert, Front fog lights, Front Pedestrian Braking, Hill Descent Control, Lane Change Alert w/Side Blind Zone Alert, Lane Keep Assist w/Lane Departure Warning, Premium Bose 7-Speaker Sound System, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Remote Vehicle Starter System, Spray-On Pickup Bed Liner w/AT4 Logo.Flow GM Auto Plaza is very proud to offer this stunning-looking 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 Red Quartz Tintcoat AT4.Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Certified. GMC Certified Pre-Owned Details: * 24 months/24,000 miles (whichever comes first) CPO Scheduled Maintenance Plan and 3 days/150 miles (whichever comes first) Vehicle Exchange Program * Roadside Assistance * Warranty Deductible: $0 * Transferable Warranty * 172 Point Inspection * Vehicle History * Limited Warranty: 12 Month/12,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from certified purchase date * Powertrain Limited Warranty: 72 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date** All of our cars go through a comprehensive QRP Quality Renewal Process. Come check out Flow GM Auto Plaza's No haggle, No Pressure, Transparent, Easy, Fun, car shopping experience!! We have the most professional and courteous sales staff in North Carolina. Call our Internet Sales Dept at (336) 760-7077 to schedule a test drive, or visit https://www.flowauto.com . Thank you for allowing us to serve your automotive needs over the past 50 years.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 AT4 with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GTP9EEL4KG214122
Stock: SO250156
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 6,713 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$45,988
Ron Carter Hyundai - Friendswood / Texas
SELL US YOUR CAR FOR $500 MORE THAN CARMAX! PRE-OWNED RATES STARTING @ 1.75% INSTANT CREDIT APPROVALS ONLINE! EXCELLENT / BAD CREDIT OK! ASK FOR THE CARFAX!! The GMC Sierra derives a lot of value from being extremely customizable.. Gently driven, low miles. You don't see deals like this every day. Tow your boat, camper, motorcycle, just go have some fun! Gross Vehicle Weight Rating (GVWR) of 7,100+ lbs, Maximum Towing Capacity of 12,100 lbs, 277+ horsepower, 383+ foot-pounds of torque, 5.3l ecotec3 v8, Automatic, Four wheel drive, and crew cab with a short bed. Features include: rear view camera, power mirrors, tinted/privacy glass, security system and LED lamps in the rear. Offers to purchase may only be made following purchaser test drive. No Dealers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GTU9DED1KG269097
Stock: C00941A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- 2,545 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$61,999$11,887 Below Market
Sunrise Buick GMC Covington Pike - Memphis / Tennessee
Sunrise has been in business for 30 years. We have been serving the Mid-souths automotive needs by giving a good quality vehicle at an affordable price. The vehicles have been inspected by our award winning service department by GM Certified technicians. Come visit Sunrise on Covington Pike for your next Sunrise Certified used vehicle. Please call 901.372.8000 to answer any questions or to schedule an appointment . or email at www.Tlee@sunrisememphis.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTU9FEL2LZ137258
Stock: X14755R
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-12-2020
- 197,093 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$7,480$2,345 Below Market
Mike Alsop Chevrolet Buick - Attica / Indiana
Clean CARFAX. Doeskin Tan 2005 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 4WD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive Vortec 5.3L V8 SFI Aluminum Block Fresh Oil Change, New Arrival More Pictures to Come, Vortec 5.3L V8 SFI Aluminum Block, 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, 4WD, 10-Way Power Driver's Seat Adjuster, 10-Way Power Front Passenger Seat Adjuster, 17' x 7.5' Aluminum Wheels, 6 Speakers, AM/FM radio, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, AutoTrac Electronic Transfer Case, Black Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel Rim, CD player, Color-Keyed Carpeting w/Rubberized Vinyl Floormats, Compass, Dual-Zone Automatic Air Conditioning, Front & Rear Wheel Flares, Front fog lights, Heated front seats, Heavy-Duty Air-to-Oil External Transmission Oil Cooler, Heavy-Duty Handling/Trailering Suspension Package, Heavy-Duty Rear Automatic Locking Differential, Heavy-Duty Trailering Equipment, Leather steering wheel, Light Duty Power Package, Memory seat, Occupant sensing airbag, OnStar 1-Year Safe & Sound Service, Outside temperature display, Power Door Locks, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Rear Chrome Step Bumper w/Pad, Safe & Sound Package w/UB1, Skid Plate Package, Solar-Ray Deep Tinted Glass, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Ultrasoft Leather Seating Surfaces. Recent Arrival!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTEK19B25Z343776
Stock: C8889B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 17,530 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$37,970$9,485 Below Market
Billion Auto Chevy Buick GMC Cadillac of Iowa City - Iowa City / Iowa
Despite efforts, it is inevitable that some price/vehicle inaccuracies may be present. Billion Auto reserves the right to correct any pricing errors or any incorrect statement of accessories on a vehicle and change product pricing and specifications as well as the terms of our guarantees and warranties without notice. Disclaimer:
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTP8DED5KZ118957
Stock: 40879Z
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-10-2020
- certified
2020 GMC Sierra 1500 AT421,620 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$54,977
James Wood Chevrolet Buick GMC Decatur - Decatur / Texas
CARFAX 1-Owner, Spotless. Heated/Cooled Seats, Navigation, Trailer Hitch, AUDIO SYSTEM, PREMIUM GMC INFOTAINMENT SYSTEM WITH NAVIGATION AND 8' DIAGONAL COLOR TOUCH-SCREEN, INCLUDES MULTI-TOUCH DISPLAY, AM/FM STEREO, WHEELS, 20' X 9' (50.8 CM X 22.9 CM) 6-SPOKE CARBON GREY PAINTED ALUMINUM, Heated Rear Seat, Satellite Radio, Bed Liner, 4x4, ENGINE, 6.2L ECOTEC3 V8, TRANSMISSION, 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELE TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE, AUDIO SYSTEM, PREMIUM GMC INFOTAINMEN SEE MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE 4x4, Heated Driver Seat, Heated Rear Seat, Cooled Driver Seat, Satellite Radio. Keyless Entry, Privacy Glass, Steering Wheel Controls, Heated Mirrors, Alarm. OPTION PACKAGES AT4 PREMIUM PACKAGE includes (PDO) AT4 Preferred Package, (R3O) LT275/65R18C MT blackwall Goodyear Wrangler DuraTrac tires, (PQB) Driver Alert Package I and (RVQ) 6' Black rectangular assist steps, LPO, ENGINE, 6.2L ECOTEC3 V8 (420 hp [313 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 460 lb-ft of torque [624 Nm] @ 4100 rpm); featuring all-new Dynamic Fuel Management that enables the engine to operate in 17 different patterns between 2 and 8 cylinders, depending on demand, to optimize power delivery and efficiency, TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE includes (UVS) HD Surround Vision, (DRZ) Rear Camera Mirror, (UVN) Bed View Camera and (UV6) Multicolor 15' Diagonal Head-Up Display Includes (UHS) 8' Digital Driver information Center and (DP6) Black mirror caps.), AT4 PREFERRED PACKAGE includes (UG1) Universal Home Remote, (A48) rear sliding power window, (IOT) 8' diagonal Premium GMC Infotainment with navigation, (UQA) Bose Premium Audio System and (K4C) Wireless Charging, DRIVER ALERT PACKAGE II includes (UEU) Forward Collision Alert, (UHX) Lane Keep Assist/Lane Departure Warning, (UHY) Automatic Emergency Braking, (UKJ) Front Pedestrian Braking, (TQ5) IntelliBeam headlamps, (KSG) Adaptive Cruise Control-Camera and (UE4) Following Distance Indicator Includes (HS1) Safety Alert Seat.) CARFAX 1-Owner Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 GMC Sierra 1500 AT4 with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTP9EELXLZ177496
Stock: 110027A1
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 10,169 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$51,965$5,764 Below Market
Superior Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram - Conway / Arkansas
Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. Backup Camera, Sunroof, Bluetooth, Navigation System, Remote Start, Keyless Entry, 120-Volt Bed Mounted Power Outlet, 120-Volt Instrument Panel Power Outlet, 12-Volt Rear Auxiliary Power Outlet, 170 Amp Alternator, 2 USB Ports, 2 USB Ports (1st Row), 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, Adaptive Cruise Control - Camera, Automatic Emergency Braking, Auxiliary External Transmission Oil Cooler, Chrome Grille, Chrome Wheel To Wheel Assist Steps, Color-Keyed Carpeting Floor Covering, Compass, Deep-Tinted Glass, Driver Alert Package I, Driver Alert Package II, Dual Exhaust w/Premium Tips, Electric Rear-Window Defogger, Electrical Lock Control Steering Column, Floor-Mounted Center Console, Following Distance Indicator, Forward Collision Alert, Front Bucket Seats, Front Frame-Mounted Black Recovery Hooks, Front Pedestrian Braking, GMC Connected Access Capable, HD Radio, Heated 2nd Row Outboard Seats, Heated Driver & Front Outboard Passenger Seating, Heavy-Duty Rear Locking Differential, High-Capacity Air Filter, Hill Descent Control, Hitch Guidance, Hitch Guidance w/Hitch View, Integrated Trailer Brake Controller, IntelliBeam Automatic High Beam On/Off, In-Vehicle Trailering App, Keyless Open & Start, Lane Change Alert w/Side Blind Zone Alert, Lane Keep Assist w/Lane Departure Warning, LED Cargo Area Lighting, Manual Tilt-Wheel & Telescoping Steering Column, Off-Road Suspension, OnStar & GMC Connected Services Capable, Perimeter Lighting, Power Door Locks, Power Front Passenger Windows w/Express Up/Down, Power Front Windows w/Driver Express Up/Down, Power Rear Windows w/Express Down, Power Sliding Rear Window w/Rear Defogger, Preferred Equipment Group 4SA, Premium Bose 7-Speaker Sound System, ProGrade Trailering System, Radio: Premium GMC Infotainment Sys w/Navigation, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Rear Dual USB Charging-Only Ports, Rear Wheelhouse Liners, Remote Vehicle Starter System, Safety Alert Seat, SiriusXM w/360L, SLT Convenience Package, SLT Preferred Package, SLT Premium Plus Package, Spray-On Pickup Bed Liner w/GMC Logo, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Theft Deterrent System (Unauthorized Entry), Trailering Package, Ultrasonic Front & Rear Park Assist, Universal Home Remote, Ventilated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Wireless Charging, X31 Hard Badge, X31 Off-Road Package.Onyx Black 2020 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 4WD 10-Speed Automatic 3.0L I6 22/26 City/Highway MPGAt Superior Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram of Conway we believe our most valuable assets are the relationships we build with our staff, customers, and communities. Please come visit us today at 1201 Exchange in Conway and discover the Superior experience.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GTU9DETXLG112273
Stock: D107609A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 51,381 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$33,409$7,567 Below Market
Mike Bell Chevrolet - Carrollton / Georgia
NOW OPEN! TO KEEP YOU SAFE, DELIVERY AVAILABLE!BUY ONLINE-TEXT-EMAIL-CHAT-PHONE AND WE CAN DELIVER YOUR NEXT VEHICLE TO YOUR DOOR!FROM OUR SALES FLOOR TO YOUR DOOR!IT'S THAT EASY!Price Includes $1,000 Trade-In Assistance. Must trade 2010 or newer vehicle with less than 100,000 miles. See dealer for details.RECENT TRADE IN, SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE, LEATHER INTERIOR, HEATED SEATS. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner.Call 678-601-2446 to speak with our knowledgeable & helpful internet staff. At Mike Bell Chevrolet, you'll be impressed every step of the way, from how we interact with every customer to the efficiency with which we provide our expert service. When you bring us your business, you can count on quality care from people who truly understand the ins and outs of your Chevrolet.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, 6ft Bed.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GTP1NEC6GG198052
Stock: 200017A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
