Estimated values
2018 GMC Savana LT 2500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,555
|$22,114
|$25,077
|Clean
|$19,156
|$21,664
|$24,545
|Average
|$18,358
|$20,766
|$23,482
|Rough
|$17,560
|$19,867
|$22,419
Estimated values
2018 GMC Savana LT 3500 3dr Ext Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,857
|$23,585
|$26,745
|Clean
|$20,431
|$23,105
|$26,178
|Average
|$19,580
|$22,147
|$25,044
|Rough
|$18,729
|$21,189
|$23,910
Estimated values
2018 GMC Savana LT 3500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,475
|$23,154
|$26,256
|Clean
|$20,057
|$22,684
|$25,699
|Average
|$19,222
|$21,743
|$24,586
|Rough
|$18,386
|$20,802
|$23,473
Estimated values
2018 GMC Savana LS 3500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,031
|$22,652
|$25,687
|Clean
|$19,622
|$22,192
|$25,143
|Average
|$18,805
|$21,271
|$24,054
|Rough
|$17,987
|$20,350
|$22,965
Estimated values
2018 GMC Savana LS 2500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,550
|$20,976
|$23,787
|Clean
|$18,171
|$20,550
|$23,283
|Average
|$17,414
|$19,698
|$22,274
|Rough
|$16,657
|$18,845
|$21,266
Estimated values
2018 GMC Savana LS 3500 3dr Ext Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,666
|$23,370
|$26,502
|Clean
|$20,245
|$22,895
|$25,940
|Average
|$19,401
|$21,945
|$24,816
|Rough
|$18,558
|$20,996
|$23,693