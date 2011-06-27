Used 2000 GMC Safari Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveAll wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG161615
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveAll wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/19 mpg15/19 mpg13/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)405.0/513.0 mi.405.0/513.0 mi.351.0/486.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity27.0 gal.27.0 gal.27.0 gal.
Combined MPG161615
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque250 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm250 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm250 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size4.3 l4.3 l4.3 l
Horsepower190 hp @ 4400 rpm190 hp @ 4400 rpm190 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle40.5 ft.40.5 ft.43.8 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.2 in.39.2 in.39.2 in.
Front leg room41.6 in.41.6 in.41.6 in.
Front hip room65.0 in.65.0 in.65.0 in.
Front shoulder room64.0 in.64.0 in.64.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.9 in.37.9 in.37.9 in.
Rear hip Room50.9 in.50.9 in.50.9 in.
Rear leg room36.5 in.36.5 in.36.5 in.
Rear shoulder room67.1 in.67.1 in.67.1 in.
Measurements
Length189.8 in.189.8 in.189.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity6000 lbs.6000 lbs.5800 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place41.3 cu.ft.41.3 cu.ft.41.3 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.8 in.6.8 in.6.8 in.
Height75.0 in.75.0 in.75.0 in.
Wheel base111.2 in.111.2 in.111.2 in.
Width77.5 in.77.5 in.77.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Bronzemist Metallic
  • Ivory White
  • Cadet Blue Metallic
  • Storm Gray Metallic
  • Medium Dark Teal Metallic
  • Copper Metallic
  • Light Toreador Red Metallic
  • Forest Green Metallic
  • Silvermist Metallic
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Navy
  • Neutral
  • Pewter
