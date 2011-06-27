Used 2000 GMC Safari Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|V6
|V6
|Combined MPG
|16
|16
|15
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|All wheel drive
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|15/19 mpg
|15/19 mpg
|13/18 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|405.0/513.0 mi.
|405.0/513.0 mi.
|351.0/486.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|27.0 gal.
|27.0 gal.
|27.0 gal.
|Combined MPG
|16
|16
|15
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|250 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
|250 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
|250 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
|Base engine size
|4.3 l
|4.3 l
|4.3 l
|Horsepower
|190 hp @ 4400 rpm
|190 hp @ 4400 rpm
|190 hp @ 4400 rpm
|Turning circle
|40.5 ft.
|40.5 ft.
|43.8 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Cylinders
|V6
|V6
|V6
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|39.2 in.
|39.2 in.
|39.2 in.
|Front leg room
|41.6 in.
|41.6 in.
|41.6 in.
|Front hip room
|65.0 in.
|65.0 in.
|65.0 in.
|Front shoulder room
|64.0 in.
|64.0 in.
|64.0 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|37.9 in.
|37.9 in.
|37.9 in.
|Rear hip Room
|50.9 in.
|50.9 in.
|50.9 in.
|Rear leg room
|36.5 in.
|36.5 in.
|36.5 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|67.1 in.
|67.1 in.
|67.1 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|189.8 in.
|189.8 in.
|189.8 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|6000 lbs.
|6000 lbs.
|5800 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|41.3 cu.ft.
|41.3 cu.ft.
|41.3 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|6.8 in.
|6.8 in.
|6.8 in.
|Height
|75.0 in.
|75.0 in.
|75.0 in.
|Wheel base
|111.2 in.
|111.2 in.
|111.2 in.
|Width
|77.5 in.
|77.5 in.
|77.5 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
Sponsored cars related to the Safari
Related Used 2000 GMC Safari info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2010
- Used Lexus NX 300h 2015
- Used Volkswagen Golf GTI 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz S-Class 2013
- Used Hyundai Elantra 2015
- Used BMW X6 2018
- Used Audi A3 2018
- Used Lexus RC 350
- Used Toyota Tacoma 2010
- Used Lexus IS 200t 2014
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Audi e-tron Sportback News
- Hyundai Veloster 2019
- 2021 BMW 5 Series News
- 2021 Mazda 3 News
- 2019 3500
- 2021 Toyota Mirai News
- 2020 M4 CS
- 2019 Lincoln Continental
- 2021 Chevrolet Equinox News
- 2019 Chevrolet Equinox
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 GMC Yukon XL
- GMC Terrain 2019
- 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- GMC Savana Cargo 2019
- GMC Sierra 2500HD 2020
- 2020 GMC Acadia
- 2020 Sierra 3500HD
- GMC Sierra 2500HD 2019
- 2019 GMC Savana