  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Safari
  4. Used 1998 GMC Safari
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1998 GMC Safari Features & Specs

More about the 1998 Safari
Overview
See Safari Inventory
See Safari Inventory
See Safari Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveAll wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG161616
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveAll wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/18 mpg14/18 mpg14/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)350.0/450.0 mi.350.0/450.0 mi.350.0/450.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity25.0 gal.25.0 gal.25.0 gal.
Combined MPG161616
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque250 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm250 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm250 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size4.3 l4.3 l4.3 l
Horsepower190 hp @ 4400 rpm190 hp @ 4400 rpm190 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle39.5 ft.40.5 ft.39.5 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.2 in.39.2 in.39.2 in.
Front leg room41.6 in.41.6 in.41.6 in.
Front hip room65.0 in.65.0 in.65.0 in.
Front shoulder room64.0 in.64.0 in.64.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.9 in.37.9 in.37.9 in.
Rear hip Room50.9 in.50.9 in.50.9 in.
Rear leg room36.5 in.36.5 in.36.5 in.
Rear shoulder room67.1 in.67.1 in.67.1 in.
Measurements
Length189.8 in.189.8 in.189.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity5500 lbs.5000 lbs.5500 lbs.
Curb weight4185 lbs.4431 lbs.4185 lbs.
Gross weight5950 lbs.6100 lbs.5950 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place41.3 cu.ft.41.3 cu.ft.41.3 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.8 in.6.8 in.6.8 in.
Height75.0 in.75.0 in.75.0 in.
Maximum payload1764.0 lbs.1668.0 lbs.1764.0 lbs.
Wheel base111.2 in.111.2 in.111.2 in.
Width77.5 in.77.5 in.77.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Red Maple Metallic
  • Copper Firemist
  • Silver Mist Metallic
  • Light Toreador Metallic
  • Medium Dark Lichen Metallic
  • Cyclamen Metallic
  • Emerald Green Metallic
  • Ghost White
  • Laguna Green Metallic
  • Forest Green
  • Cadet Blue
  • Medium Stellar Blue Metallic
  • Ghost White
  • Laguna Green Metallic
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Red Maple Metallic
  • Silver Mist Metallic
  • Cyclamen Metallic
  • Medium Stellar Blue Metallic
  • Emerald Green Metallic
  • Copper Firemist
  • Forest Green
  • Light Toreador Metallic
  • Medium Dark Lichen Metallic
  • Cadet Blue
  • Light Toreador Metallic
  • Medium Dark Lichen Metallic
  • Medium Stellar Blue Metallic
  • Ghost White
  • Laguna Green Metallic
  • Red Maple Metallic
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Silver Mist Metallic
  • Copper Firemist
  • Forest Green
  • Cyclamen Metallic
  • Emerald Green Metallic
  • Cadet Blue
See Safari InventorySee Safari InventorySee Safari Inventory

Related Used 1998 GMC Safari info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles