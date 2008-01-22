Used 1996 GMC Safari for Sale Near Me
5 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 131,444 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$4,995
- used
2004 GMC Safari111,737 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$8,500
- 125,397 miles
$5,587
- 172,792 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$4,000
- 72,320 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$9,967
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following GMC Safari searches:
Showing 1 - 5 out of 5 listings
Consumer Reviews for the GMC Safari
Read recent reviews for the GMC Safari
Write a reviewSee all 4 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating44 Reviews
Report abuse
Carlos,01/22/2008
These vans have several problems. Power window motors fail often, switches in Safaris also have several failures. Besides the little annoying items, that most people avoid repairing because of such a high cost. The vehicle has been reliable.