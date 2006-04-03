Used 1997 GMC Jimmy for Sale Near Me
9 listings
- 256,600 milesNo accidents, 8 Owners, Personal Use
$2,495
- 114,720 miles
$2,799
- 169,859 miles2 Accidents, 8 Owners, Rental Use
$1,599
- used
1994 GMC Jimmy161,679 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$4,400
- 174,056 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$4,987
- 120,000 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$2,500
- 155,398 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$3,000
- 173,615 miles1 Accident, 7 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$2,249
- 167,939 miles
$3,500
matt,03/04/2006
I like GM vehicles and have owned my Jimmy since new. I think it works very well up here in our Canadian winters. I have had to do some repairs to major components but very vehicle out there needs maintance and repairs. My guess is that the trucks that people are having trouble with was likely from people not having the proper maintance preformed. Overall I love my Jimmy. It's comfortable, great in snow, handles and brakes well. The a/c and all the options work just as they should. Fuel milage is fair, but if I was really looking for mileage I would drive a Chevy Cavailer. When I go to replace my Jimmy I will buy another GM SUV without a doubt.