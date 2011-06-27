Used 1990 GMC Jimmy SUV Consumer Reviews
Pull tree stumps
442Man, 02/01/2003
This truck when equiped with posi rear end and 4x4 will pull just about anything. The 5.7 is one tough and torque heave engine. The dark tint rear side windows.
Great Truck
BobbyBarton, 04/17/2006
My truck has 182,000 original miles and runs pristine. I bought it with 41,000 and it has always treated me well and got be back home. I have replaced the battery and alternator and that is about it besides the muffler but that was aftermarket.
Great little truck
Tim, 08/16/2019
2dr SUV 4WD
It does everything i need to and then some. I highly recommend that if you're looking for a little suv these are the type to look for
