Used 1990 GMC Jimmy for Sale Near Me
9 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- used
1994 GMC Jimmy161,679 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$4,400
- 256,600 milesNo accidents, 8 Owners, Personal Use
$2,495
- 114,720 miles
$2,799
- 169,859 miles2 Accidents, 8 Owners, Rental Use
$1,599
- 174,056 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$4,987
- 120,000 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$2,500
- 167,939 miles
$3,500
- 155,398 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$3,000
- 173,615 miles1 Accident, 7 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$2,249
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following GMC Jimmy searches:
Showing 1 - 9 out of 9 listings
Consumer Reviews for the GMC Jimmy
Read recent reviews for the GMC Jimmy
Write a reviewSee all 3 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.73 Reviews
Report abuse
442Man,02/01/2003
This truck when equiped with posi rear end and 4x4 will pull just about anything. The 5.7 is one tough and torque heave engine. The dark tint rear side windows.