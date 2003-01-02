Used 1990 GMC Jimmy for Sale Near Me

Lithia Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Fiat of Spokane - Spokane / Washington

Jimmy trim. JUST REPRICED FROM $4,995, FUEL EFFICIENT 22 MPG Hwy/16 MPG City! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: 4x4, 4-Wheel ABS, Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes. AFFORDABLE: Reduced from $4,995.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 5 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 1994 GMC Jimmy with AWD/4WD, 5000lb Towing Capacity .

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

16 Combined MPG ( 15 City/ 20 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1GKDT13W8R2514117

Stock: 7280D

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-15-2020