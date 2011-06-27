1990 GMC Jimmy Review
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Other years
List Price Estimate
$832 - $1,764
Used Jimmy for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
1990 Highlights
Rear-wheel ABS that works only in 2WD is added.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1990 GMC Jimmy.
Most helpful consumer reviews
442Man,02/01/2003
This truck when equiped with posi rear end and 4x4 will pull just about anything. The 5.7 is one tough and torque heave engine. The dark tint rear side windows.
BobbyBarton,04/17/2006
My truck has 182,000 original miles and runs pristine. I bought it with 41,000 and it has always treated me well and got be back home. I have replaced the battery and alternator and that is about it besides the muffler but that was aftermarket.
Tim,08/16/2019
2dr SUV 4WD
It does everything i need to and then some. I highly recommend that if you're looking for a little suv these are the type to look for
Features & Specs
See all Used 1990 GMC Jimmy features & specs
MPG
11 city / 13 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed manual
Gas
210 hp @ 4000 rpm
MPG
11 city / 13 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed manual
Gas
210 hp @ 4000 rpm
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the Jimmy
Related Used 1990 GMC Jimmy info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2018
- Used Toyota Highlander 2017
- Used Tesla Model 3 2017
- Used Dodge Charger 2016
- Used Toyota Highlander
- Used Nissan Rogue 2017
- Used Ram 1500 2018
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Acura MDX
- 2020 Gladiator
- 2020 Escape
- 2020 Nissan Altima
- 2020 3
- 2020 X5
- 2020 Tesla Model X
- Hyundai Tucson 2020
- 2021 Ford Expedition News
- 2020 Expedition
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Toyota Prius
- Toyota Tundra 2020
- 2020 RAV4 Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Sienna
- 2020 Land Cruiser
- 2020 Toyota C-HR
- Toyota Sequoia 2020
- 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Yaris
- Toyota Corolla 2019