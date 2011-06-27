  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Jimmy
  4. Used 1990 GMC Jimmy
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(3)
Appraise this car

1990 GMC Jimmy Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
GMC Jimmy for Sale
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$832 - $1,764
Used Jimmy for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1990 Highlights

Rear-wheel ABS that works only in 2WD is added.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1990 GMC Jimmy.

5(67%)
4(33%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.7
3 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 3 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Pull tree stumps
442Man,02/01/2003
This truck when equiped with posi rear end and 4x4 will pull just about anything. The 5.7 is one tough and torque heave engine. The dark tint rear side windows.
Great Truck
BobbyBarton,04/17/2006
My truck has 182,000 original miles and runs pristine. I bought it with 41,000 and it has always treated me well and got be back home. I have replaced the battery and alternator and that is about it besides the muffler but that was aftermarket.
Great little truck
Tim,08/16/2019
2dr SUV 4WD
It does everything i need to and then some. I highly recommend that if you're looking for a little suv these are the type to look for
See all 3 reviews of the 1990 GMC Jimmy
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
11 city / 13 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed manual
Gas
210 hp @ 4000 rpm
MPG
11 city / 13 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed manual
Gas
210 hp @ 4000 rpm
See all Used 1990 GMC Jimmy features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1990 GMC Jimmy

Used 1990 GMC Jimmy Overview

The Used 1990 GMC Jimmy is offered in the following submodels: Jimmy SUV. Available styles include Sierra Classic 2dr SUV 4WD, and 2dr SUV 4WD.

What's a good price on a Used 1990 GMC Jimmy?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1990 GMC Jimmies are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1990 GMC Jimmy for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1990 GMC Jimmy.

Can't find a used 1990 GMC Jimmys you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used GMC Jimmy for sale - 6 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $17,273.

Find a used GMC for sale - 12 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $24,431.

Find a used certified pre-owned GMC Jimmy for sale - 1 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $15,971.

Find a used certified pre-owned GMC for sale - 1 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $8,250.

Should I lease or buy a 1990 GMC Jimmy?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out GMC lease specials
Check out GMC Jimmy lease specials

Related Used 1990 GMC Jimmy info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles