Used 2010 GMC Canyon Regular Cab Consumer Reviews
Not that bad
I wanted a small truck to haul small loads. I wanted an American truck. So far its not that bad, its really good on the highway, not that much noise. The seats could be better, but they are ok. The cd player though does have an old style to it. One weird thing, on the armrest there is a cassette tape case holder. Who uses cassettes anymore, it's a waste of space. It's easy to drive, my wife likes to drive it. It needs a place for your change, you don't have a storage place on the dash for your change or anything important. I haven't yet taken it offroad.
Major Improvements
I use to have a 2007 Chevrolet Colorado LT until it was vandalized. I was very happy with how this truck performed that I decided to get another one, but with a few more options. I opted with the GMC Canyon SLE 4x4. I must say that I am more than satisfied with what GM has added as standards for the 2010 model. The suspension offers a much better ride than my 2WD one did from 2010, and the darker interior looks very nice. I know there are complaints with the simplicity of the interior, but everything is efficiently placed, and I feel it has a more rugged look than competing mid-sized truck. All in all there is no other mid-size truck that I would buy over this one.
GMC/Chevrolet
I have a Chevrolet Colorado as well. I would recommend the 5 cylinderbecause it's very fast. I bought the 4 cylinderbecause it has more hp than any other 4 cylindertruck. These are type of cars you buy without having to read reviews (experts are really not too knowledgeable anyways). These are very fun cars to drive. The great thing is that my Colorado has 75,000 miles and the only problem I had was a belt squeak so I changed the belt. That is why I repeated the purchase. Also look at the sierras and silverado bc they are running huge rebates. I bought bigger tires for it and it looks killer.
