2020 GMC Acadia Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Acadia SUV
SL 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$43,343*
Total Cash Price
$33,335
SLT 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
True Cost to Own
$58,215*
Total Cash Price
$44,773
SLE 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$42,493*
Total Cash Price
$32,681
Denali 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$59,915*
Total Cash Price
$46,080
Denali 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$58,640*
Total Cash Price
$45,100
AT4 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$44,193*
Total Cash Price
$33,988
SLE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
True Cost to Own
$61,615*
Total Cash Price
$47,387
SLT 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
True Cost to Own
$42,493*
Total Cash Price
$32,681
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Acadia SUV SL 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$753
|$779
|$807
|$834
|$864
|$4,037
|Maintenance
|$460
|$885
|$763
|$2,236
|$2,274
|$6,618
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$129
|$308
|$451
|$887
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,490
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,658
|Financing
|$1,793
|$1,441
|$1,067
|$668
|$242
|$5,211
|Depreciation
|$6,852
|$2,580
|$2,441
|$2,862
|$2,712
|$17,447
|Fuel
|$1,410
|$1,452
|$1,495
|$1,540
|$1,587
|$7,485
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,758
|$7,180
|$6,743
|$8,490
|$8,171
|$43,343
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Acadia SUV SLT 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,011
|$1,047
|$1,084
|$1,121
|$1,160
|$5,422
|Maintenance
|$618
|$1,189
|$1,025
|$3,003
|$3,054
|$8,889
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$173
|$414
|$606
|$1,192
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,002
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$2,226
|Financing
|$2,408
|$1,936
|$1,433
|$897
|$325
|$6,999
|Depreciation
|$9,204
|$3,465
|$3,278
|$3,844
|$3,643
|$23,434
|Fuel
|$1,893
|$1,951
|$2,008
|$2,069
|$2,132
|$10,053
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,136
|$9,643
|$9,057
|$11,404
|$10,975
|$58,215
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Acadia SUV SLE 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$738
|$764
|$791
|$818
|$847
|$3,958
|Maintenance
|$451
|$868
|$748
|$2,192
|$2,229
|$6,488
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$126
|$302
|$442
|$870
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,461
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,625
|Financing
|$1,758
|$1,413
|$1,046
|$655
|$237
|$5,109
|Depreciation
|$6,718
|$2,529
|$2,393
|$2,806
|$2,659
|$17,105
|Fuel
|$1,382
|$1,424
|$1,466
|$1,510
|$1,556
|$7,338
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,508
|$7,039
|$6,611
|$8,324
|$8,011
|$42,493
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Acadia SUV Denali 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,041
|$1,077
|$1,115
|$1,153
|$1,194
|$5,581
|Maintenance
|$636
|$1,224
|$1,055
|$3,091
|$3,143
|$9,148
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$178
|$426
|$623
|$1,227
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,060
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,291
|Financing
|$2,479
|$1,992
|$1,475
|$924
|$334
|$7,204
|Depreciation
|$9,472
|$3,566
|$3,374
|$3,956
|$3,749
|$24,118
|Fuel
|$1,949
|$2,008
|$2,067
|$2,129
|$2,194
|$10,347
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,636
|$9,925
|$9,322
|$11,737
|$11,296
|$59,915
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Acadia SUV Denali 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,018
|$1,054
|$1,092
|$1,129
|$1,169
|$5,462
|Maintenance
|$622
|$1,198
|$1,032
|$3,025
|$3,076
|$8,953
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$174
|$417
|$610
|$1,201
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,016
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$2,243
|Financing
|$2,426
|$1,950
|$1,443
|$904
|$327
|$7,050
|Depreciation
|$9,271
|$3,490
|$3,302
|$3,872
|$3,669
|$23,605
|Fuel
|$1,907
|$1,965
|$2,023
|$2,084
|$2,147
|$10,126
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,261
|$9,714
|$9,123
|$11,487
|$11,055
|$58,640
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Acadia SUV AT4 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$768
|$795
|$823
|$851
|$881
|$4,116
|Maintenance
|$469
|$903
|$778
|$2,280
|$2,318
|$6,748
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$131
|$314
|$460
|$905
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,519
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,690
|Financing
|$1,828
|$1,470
|$1,088
|$681
|$246
|$5,313
|Depreciation
|$6,987
|$2,630
|$2,489
|$2,918
|$2,765
|$17,789
|Fuel
|$1,437
|$1,481
|$1,525
|$1,570
|$1,618
|$7,632
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,008
|$7,321
|$6,875
|$8,657
|$8,331
|$44,193
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Acadia SUV SLE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,070
|$1,108
|$1,147
|$1,186
|$1,228
|$5,739
|Maintenance
|$654
|$1,259
|$1,085
|$3,178
|$3,232
|$9,408
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$183
|$438
|$641
|$1,262
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,118
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$2,356
|Financing
|$2,549
|$2,049
|$1,517
|$950
|$344
|$7,408
|Depreciation
|$9,741
|$3,667
|$3,470
|$4,069
|$3,856
|$24,802
|Fuel
|$2,004
|$2,065
|$2,126
|$2,190
|$2,256
|$10,640
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,137
|$10,207
|$9,586
|$12,070
|$11,616
|$61,615
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Acadia SUV SLT 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$738
|$764
|$791
|$818
|$847
|$3,958
|Maintenance
|$451
|$868
|$748
|$2,192
|$2,229
|$6,488
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$126
|$302
|$442
|$870
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,461
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,625
|Financing
|$1,758
|$1,413
|$1,046
|$655
|$237
|$5,109
|Depreciation
|$6,718
|$2,529
|$2,393
|$2,806
|$2,659
|$17,105
|Fuel
|$1,382
|$1,424
|$1,466
|$1,510
|$1,556
|$7,338
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,508
|$7,039
|$6,611
|$8,324
|$8,011
|$42,493
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2020 Acadia
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2020 GMC Acadia in Virginia is:not available
Related 2020 GMC Acadia info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Hyundai Veloster 2013
- Used Ram 2500 2006
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2004
- Used GMC Canyon 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class 2018
- Used Chevrolet Bolt EV 2017
- Used Cadillac CTS-V 2017
- Used Toyota Tundra 2006
- Used Ford F-150 1998
- Used Dodge Charger 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Lexus RC F 2019
- Ram 2500 2019
- 2020 Fusion Plug-In Hybrid
- Chevrolet Sonic 2019
- MINI Countryman 2019
- 2019 F-350 Super Duty
- 2021 Nissan LEAF News
- 2020 BMW 7 Series
- 2019 XJ
- 2019 Subaru WRX
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 GMC Yukon XL
- GMC Terrain 2019
- 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- GMC Savana Cargo 2019
- GMC Sierra 2500HD 2020
- 2020 GMC Acadia
- 2020 Sierra 3500HD
- GMC Sierra 2500HD 2019
- 2019 GMC Savana
Research Similar Vehicles
- Chevrolet Suburban 2019
- 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
- Jaguar E-PACE 2020
- 2020 Cadillac XT4
- 2020 BMW X6 M
- 2019 Passport
- 2019 Niro EV
- 2020 Eclipse Cross
- 2019 Audi Q3
- Lexus RX 350L 2020