  1. Home
  2. Geo
  3. Geo Tracker
  4. Used 1994 Geo Tracker
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1994 Geo Tracker Features & Specs

More about the 1994 Tracker
Overview
See Tracker Inventory
See Tracker Inventory
See Tracker Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG232323
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/24 mpg22/24 mpg22/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)244.2/266.4 mi.244.2/266.4 mi.244.2/266.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity11.1 gal.11.1 gal.11.1 gal.
Combined MPG232323
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque98 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm94 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm94 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size1.6 l1.6 l1.6 l
Horsepower95 hp @ 5600 rpm80 hp @ 5400 rpm80 hp @ 5400 rpm
Turning circle32.2 ft.32.2 ft.32.2 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.5 in.39.5 in.39.5 in.
Front leg room42.1 in.42.1 in.42.1 in.
Front hip room51.8 in.51.8 in.51.8 in.
Front shoulder room52.2 in.52.2 in.52.2 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.3 in.38.3 in.38.3 in.
Rear hip Room41.9 in.41.9 in.41.9 in.
Rear leg room31.6 in.31.6 in.31.6 in.
Rear shoulder room50.2 in.50.2 in.50.2 in.
Measurements
Length142.5 in.142.5 in.142.5 in.
Curb weight2365 lbs.2365 lbs.2189 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place8.9 cu.ft.8.9 cu.ft.8.9 cu.ft.
Height65.1 in.65.1 in.65.1 in.
Wheel base86.6 in.86.6 in.86.6 in.
Width64.2 in.64.2 in.64.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Brilliant Red Metallic
  • Shadow Gray Metallic
  • Tropical Green Metallic
  • Mystic Magenta Metallic
  • Medium Quasar Blue Metallic
  • White
  • Black Licorice
  • White
  • Black Licorice
  • Tropical Green Metallic
  • Mystic Magenta Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Sky Blue Metallic
  • White
  • Black Licorice
  • Mystic Magenta Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Sky Blue Metallic
  • Tropical Green Metallic
See Tracker InventorySee Tracker InventorySee Tracker Inventory

Related Used 1994 Geo Tracker info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles